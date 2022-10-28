Stars, Bibs and More: the First-Ever Michelin Guide to Vancouver, Mapped

Speculative whispers have finally been put to rest: the Michelin Guide to Vancouver has dropped (Toronto beat us to the punch when they became Canada’s first Michelin destination on September 13th of this year).

Based on assessment criteria that considers: “Using Quality Products; Mastery of Flavor and Cooking Techniques; Personality of the Chef in the Cuisine; Value for Money; and Consistency of Food”, behold Michelin’s first-ever tally of Vancouver restaurants to receive a coveted star:

AnnaLena 1809 West 1st Ave. MAP

Barbara 305 East Pender St. MAP

Burdock & Co 2702 Main St. MAP

iDen & QuanJuDe Beijing Duck House 2808 Cambie St. MAP

Kissa Tanto 263 East Pender St. MAP

Masayoshi 4376 Fraser St. MAP

Published 3593 Main St. MAP

St. Lawrence 269 Powell St. MAP

Michelin also awarded twelve ‘Bib Gourmand’ designations: “Not quite a star, but most definitely not a consolation prize, the Bib Gourmand – named after Bibendum, the friendly Michelin Man and the official company mascot for the Michelin Group – is a just-as-esteemed rating that recognizes friendly establishments that serve good food at moderate prices.”

Anh and Chi 3388 Main Street, Vancouver, BC MAP

Chupito 322 W Hastings St. MAP

Fable Kitchen 1944 West 4th Ave. MAP

Fiorino, Italian Street Food 212 East Georgia St. MAP

Kin Kao Song 317 East Broadway MAP

Little Bird Dim Sum + Craft Beer 2958 W 4th Ave. MAP

Lunch Lady 1046 Commercial Dr. MAP

Nightshade 1079 Mainland St. MAP

Oca Pastificio 1260 Commercial Dr. MAP

Phnom Penh 244 E Georgia St. MAP

Say Mercy! 4298 Fraser St. MAP

Vij's Restaurant 3106 Cambie St. MAP

In addition to the above, the following restaurants made it into the Michelin Guide To Vancouver:

¿CóMO? Tapería 209 East 7th Avenue MAP

Acquafarina 425 West Georgia St. MAP

Arike 1725 Davie St. MAP

Ask For Luigi 305 Alexander St. MAP

Bacaro 1029 W Cordova St. MAP

Bacchus 845 Hornby St. MAP

Bar Gobo 237 Union St. MAP

Bar Susu 209 E 6th Ave. MAP

Bonjour Vietnam Bistro 3944 Fraser St. MAP

Botanist 1038 Canada Place MAP

Café Medina 780 Richards St. MAP

Carlino 1115 Alberni St . MAP

Chang'An 1661 Granville St. MAP

Chef's Choice Chinese Cuisine 955 West Broadway MAP

Cioppino's Yaletown 1133 Hamilton Street, Vancouver, BC MAP

Delara 2272 West 4th Ave. MAP

Dynasty Seafood Restaurant 108-777 W Broadway MAP

Elephant 1879 Powell St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1H8 MAP

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar 762 Cambie St. MAP

Hawksworth Restaurant 801 West Georgia St. MAP

Homer Street Cafe & Bar 898 Homer St. MAP

L'Abattoir 2178 Carrall St. MAP

Lobby Lounge And RawBar, The 1038 Canada Place MAP

Maenam 1938 W. 4th Ave. MAP

Miku Restaurant 70-200 Granville St. MAP

Nammos Estiatorio 3980 Fraser St. MAP

Neptune Palace Seafood Restaurant 308-470 SW Marine Dr. MAP

New Mandarin Seafood Restaurant 4650 Gladstone St. MAP

Nightingale 1021 West Hastings St. MAP

Ophelia 165 W 2nd Ave. MAP

Osteria Savio Volpe 615 Kingsway MAP

Per se Social Corner 891 Homer St. MAP

PiDGiN 350 Carrall St. MAP

Riley's Fish & Steak 200 Burrard St. MAP

Sushi Bar Maumi 1226 Bute St. MAP

The Acorn 3995 Main St. MAP

The Mackenzie Room 415 Powell St. MAP

Torafuku 958 Main St. MAP

Ubuntu Canteen 4194 Fraser St. MAP

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine 2775 W. 16th Ave. MAP

Michelin also recognized GM Justin Isidro and the team Kissa Tanto for excellence in service; awarded Botanist Bar the Exceptional Cocktail Award; and Jayton Paul (wine director at Published on Main) took home the Sommelier Award.

Michelin’s guest list for the awards event was limited (and many restaurants had to stay staffed and open) so we want to give a special shout-out to the people NOT in these photographs – from servers and sous chefs, to bartenders and dishwashers – it takes a team. Congratulations to everyone involved.