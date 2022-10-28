Back to: Stars, Bibs and More: the First-Ever Michelin Guide to Vancouver, Mapped
List Map

Stars, Bibs and More: the First-Ever Michelin Guide to Vancouver, Mapped

Behold Michelin's first-ever tally of Vancouver restaurants to receive a coveted star...
Article
Heads Up

Stars, Bibs and More: the First-Ever Michelin Guide to Vancouver, Mapped

Portrait

AnnaLena | Photo by Allison Kuhl

Speculative whispers have finally been put to rest: the Michelin Guide to Vancouver has dropped (Toronto beat us to the punch when they became Canada’s first Michelin destination on September 13th of this year).

Based on assessment criteria that considers: “Using Quality Products; Mastery of Flavor and Cooking Techniques; Personality of the Chef in the Cuisine; Value for Money; and  Consistency of Food”, behold Michelin’s first-ever tally of Vancouver restaurants to receive a coveted star:

AnnaLena 1809 West 1st Ave. MAP
Barbara 305 East Pender St. MAP
Burdock & Co 2702 Main St. MAP
iDen & QuanJuDe Beijing Duck House 2808 Cambie St. MAP
Kissa Tanto 263 East Pender St. MAP
Masayoshi 4376 Fraser St. MAP
Published 3593 Main St. MAP
St. Lawrence 269 Powell St. MAP

Michelin also awarded twelve ‘Bib Gourmand’ designations: “Not quite a star, but most definitely not a consolation prize, the Bib Gourmand – named after Bibendum, the friendly Michelin Man and the official company mascot for the Michelin Group – is a just-as-esteemed rating that recognizes friendly establishments that serve good food at moderate prices.”

Anh and Chi 3388 Main Street, Vancouver, BC MAP
Chupito 322 W Hastings St. MAP
Fable Kitchen 1944 West 4th Ave. MAP
Fiorino, Italian Street Food 212 East Georgia St. MAP
Kin Kao Song 317 East Broadway MAP
Little Bird Dim Sum + Craft Beer 2958 W 4th Ave. MAP
Lunch Lady 1046 Commercial Dr. MAP
Nightshade 1079 Mainland St. MAP
Oca Pastificio 1260 Commercial Dr. MAP
Phnom Penh 244 E Georgia St. MAP
Say Mercy! 4298 Fraser St. MAP
Vij's Restaurant 3106 Cambie St. MAP

In addition to the above, the following restaurants made it into the Michelin Guide To Vancouver:

¿CóMO? Tapería 209 East 7th Avenue MAP
Acquafarina 425 West Georgia St. MAP
Arike 1725 Davie St. MAP
Ask For Luigi 305 Alexander St. MAP
Bacaro 1029 W Cordova St. MAP
Bacchus 845 Hornby St. MAP
Bar Gobo 237 Union St. MAP
Bar Susu 209 E 6th Ave. MAP
Bonjour Vietnam Bistro 3944 Fraser St. MAP
Botanist 1038 Canada Place MAP
Café Medina 780 Richards St. MAP
Carlino 1115 Alberni St . MAP
Chang'An 1661 Granville St. MAP
Chef's Choice Chinese Cuisine 955 West Broadway MAP
Cioppino's Yaletown 1133 Hamilton Street, Vancouver, BC MAP
Delara 2272 West 4th Ave. MAP
Dynasty Seafood Restaurant 108-777 W Broadway MAP
Elephant 1879 Powell St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1H8 MAP
Fanny Bay Oyster Bar 762 Cambie St. MAP
Hawksworth Restaurant 801 West Georgia St. MAP
Homer Street Cafe & Bar 898 Homer St. MAP
L'Abattoir 2178 Carrall St. MAP
Lobby Lounge And RawBar, The 1038 Canada Place MAP
Maenam 1938 W. 4th Ave. MAP
Miku Restaurant 70-200 Granville St. MAP
Nammos Estiatorio 3980 Fraser St. MAP
Neptune Palace Seafood Restaurant 308-470 SW Marine Dr. MAP
New Mandarin Seafood Restaurant 4650 Gladstone St. MAP
Nightingale 1021 West Hastings St. MAP
Ophelia 165 W 2nd Ave. MAP
Osteria Savio Volpe 615 Kingsway MAP
Per se Social Corner 891 Homer St. MAP
PiDGiN 350 Carrall St. MAP
Riley's Fish & Steak 200 Burrard St. MAP
Sushi Bar Maumi 1226 Bute St. MAP
The Acorn 3995 Main St. MAP
The Mackenzie Room 415 Powell St. MAP
Torafuku 958 Main St. MAP
Ubuntu Canteen 4194 Fraser St. MAP
Yuwa Japanese Cuisine 2775 W. 16th Ave. MAP

Michelin also recognized GM Justin Isidro and the team Kissa Tanto for excellence in service; awarded Botanist Bar the Exceptional Cocktail Award; and Jayton Paul (wine director at Published on Main) took home the Sommelier Award.

Michelin’s guest list for the awards event was limited (and many restaurants had to stay staffed and open) so we want to give a special shout-out to the people NOT in these photographs – from servers and sous chefs, to bartenders and dishwashers – it takes a team. Congratulations to everyone involved. 

  • Michelin Guide Vancouver 2022
  • Michelin Guide Vancouver 2022
  • Michelin Guide Vancouver 2022
  • Michelin Guide Vancouver 2022
  • Michelin Guide Vancouver 2022
  • Michelin Guide Vancouver 2022
  • Michelin Vancouver 2022
  • Michelin Guide Vancouver 2022
  • Michelin Guide Vancouver 2022
  • Michelin Guide Vancouver 2022
  • Michelin Guide Vancouver 2022
  • Michelin Guide Vancouver 2022
  • Michelin Guide Vancouver 2022
  • Michelin Guide Vancouver 2022
  • Michelin Guide Vancouver 2022
  • Michelin Guide Vancouver 2022
  • Michelin Guide Vancouver 2022
  • Michelin Guide Vancouver 2022
  • Michelin Guide Vancouver 2022
  • Michelin Guide Vancouver 2022
  • Michelin Guide Vancouver 2022
  • Michelin Guide Vancouver 2022
  • Michelin Guide Vancouver 2022
  • Michelin Guide Vancouver 2022
  • Michelin Guide Vancouver 2022
  • Michelin Guide Vancouver 2022
  • Michelin Guide Vancouver 2022
  • Michelin Guide Vancouver 2022
  • Michelin Guide Vancouver 2022

There are 0 comments

Popular

Stars, Bibs and More: the First-Ever Michelin Guide to Vancouver, Mapped

James Iranzad and James Langford-Smith on All Things Michelin and Their Fave Vancouver Dishes

Take A Look Inside Wild Thing Main Street

Picking Grapes with Brittany Hoorne

Brighten Up Wednesday with Some Dachi-Style Snack Bar Energy

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / Chinatown

Head to Chinatown for the Say Hey ‘House of Haunted Hotdogs’ Halloween Party

For one night only, this Friday, October 28th, the café & deli is re-opening late and getting scary-delicious...
Heads Up / Main Street

Take A Look Inside Wild Thing Main Street

After a few months of remodelling, cleaning, and menu planning, Mount Pleasant's newest restaurant is ready to roll at 2420 Main Street.
Heads Up / False Creek

Enjoy All the Cooking Action, at the 13th Annual ‘From Farms to Forks’ Tasting Event

On Sunday, November 6th, guests are once again invited to feast your eyes on BC's finest chefs in action, and meet the local growers and producers providing them with their ingredients for inspiration.
Heads Up / Hastings Sunrise

Brighten Up Wednesday with Some Dachi-Style Snack Bar Energy

Today is the day! Although Chef Ben Berwick is known to occasionally slip izakaya-style plates onto Dachi’s ever-changing menu, this will be one of the rare occasions that a full snack bar menu will be on offer.