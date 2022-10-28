Stars, Bibs and More: the First-Ever Michelin Guide to Vancouver, Mapped

Speculative whispers have finally been put to rest: the Michelin Guide to Vancouver has dropped (Toronto beat us to the punch when they became Canada’s first Michelin destination on September 13th of this year).
Based on assessment criteria that considers: “Using Quality Products; Mastery of Flavor and Cooking Techniques; Personality of the Chef in the Cuisine; Value for Money; and Consistency of Food”, behold Michelin’s first-ever tally of Vancouver restaurants to receive a coveted star:
Michelin also awarded twelve ‘Bib Gourmand’ designations: “Not quite a star, but most definitely not a consolation prize, the Bib Gourmand – named after Bibendum, the friendly Michelin Man and the official company mascot for the Michelin Group – is a just-as-esteemed rating that recognizes friendly establishments that serve good food at moderate prices.”
Michelin also recognized GM Justin Isidro and the team Kissa Tanto for excellence in service; awarded Botanist Bar the Exceptional Cocktail Award; and Jayton Paul (wine director at Published on Main) took home the Sommelier Award.
Michelin’s guest list for the awards event was limited (and many restaurants had to stay staffed and open) so we want to give a special shout-out to the people NOT in these photographs – from servers and sous chefs, to bartenders and dishwashers – it takes a team. Congratulations to everyone involved.
