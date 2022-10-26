Jamoneria by ARC Offering a Special Tasting Menu to Celebrate Their 2nd Anniversary

The Goods from Arc Iberico Imports

Richmond, BC | This week, ARC Iberico Imports, one of the leading importers and distributors of Spanish food products in Canada, is celebrating two years in business with our ‘Jamoneria’ by ARC. For this reason, we are offering a Special Tasting Menu with wine pairings that will take you to Spain through an explosion of authentic flavours. Available October 28th-30th.

The Jamoneria by ARC Special Tasting Menu and wine pairing includes:

Welcome Seafood Conservas

Seguras Viudas Brut, Cava 2oz

******

Cinco Jotas Jamón 100% Ibérico de Bellota

100% Acorn-Fed “Pata Negra” ham, Spain’s national treasure from Jabugo.

Tio Pepe, Sherry 2oz

******

Espárragos con Jamón

El Navarrico White asparagus with Jamón Ibérico.

Anchoa “00” con Aguacate

Yurrita Cantabrian anchovies 00, avocado, piparra pepper, and EVOO.

Tosta Ventresca de Atún

Yurrita Tuna Belly, curry mustard, Wasabi mayonnaise on a toast.

Pulpo a la Gallega

Galician Octopus, boiled potato, Spanish Smoked paprika, and EVOO.

Itsasmendi 7 2019, Txakoli 3oz

******

Degustación Charcutería Ibérica

Selected Ibérico charcuterie board.

Palacios Remondo “La Vendimia” 2019, Rioja 3oz

******

Secreto Ibérico “A la Miel”

Sweet pork side belly.

Allozo by Ángel Pintado 2019, La Mancha 3oz

******

Tarta de Queso

Antonio’s parents’ secret cheesecake recipe.

Nutty Solera, Sherry 2oz

Join us for a few porrones (wine served in a special jar) to cheer on many more years to come! Book your reservation online here.

*In addition to this special menu, Jamoneria by ARC continues to offer its regular menus.

Let’s refresh the term Jamoneria. It’s a place where ham is carved and served. Spanish ham including the famous acorn-fed ham called Jamon Iberico de Bellota. At Jamoneria by ARC and the bocadillo shop on Horseshoe Way in Richmond, you can taste the finest Spanish flavours. From the famous Jamon Iberico Pata Negra, freshly carved by master ham carvers to a Spanish tapas-style menu. And don’t forget to taste the most authentic Spanish sandwiches with our true “Bocadillo Experience”.

Jamoneria by ARC is open Monday-Thursday from 9:30am to 5pm, Fridays & Saturdays from 10am to 8pm, and Sundays from 10am to 7pm.