Bar Gobo’s New Weekly “Joyride” Pop-Up Event Kicks Off November 6th

Beginning next month, Strathcona’s “wine bar at the end of the world”, Bar Gobo, has a bunch of good reasons for you to block Sundays off of your calendar for the foreseeable future.

From November 6th onwards, Gobo will be hosting a brand new pop-up event, enticingly called “Joyride”. Here’s the rundown: each week beginning at 6pm and going late, the restaurant will be offering $14 BTG wines from a local wine importer (they’ll be changing up on a monthly rotation, with Massey Wines & Spirits taking the reins during November), as well as $7 beers from Studio Brewing in Burnaby, alongside an ever-changing, inspired menu of shareable snacks. Burdock & Co’s GM, Jordan Westre (aka DJ Dimanche, of radio show Slutlord Sunday School), has been enlisted to spin the tunes for the night – a reason in of itself to swing by, in our opinion (if her name sounds familiar, you may know her as a recent subject of our ‘Definitive Records’ column; if not, then check it out here for a better idea of what you can expect coming out of the speakers).

On board? Then be sure to set yourself a reminder and plan on showing up to the cozy space at 237 Union Street early, since seats for Joyride are available on a first-come, first-served basis only..and we think it’s a pretty safe bet to say that they will be in high demand!

Bar Gobo
Neighbourhood: Strathcona
237 Union St. | 604-423-5400 | WEBSITE
