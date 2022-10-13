Hit the Road to Squamish This Saturday for Neighbourhood Craft’s First Fall Event

Scrambling to keep up with the sudden – albeit inevitable – appearance of Fall? Perhaps a bit of consolation can be found at Neighbourhood Craft – a new event highlighting local artists, makers and growers, kicking off this weekend (Saturday, October 15th, from 11am to 5pm) in downtown Squamish.

More than just your usual spread of ceramics, candles, art, jewelry and vintage for sale – although you can still expect a well-curated line-up of all those too – Neighbourhood Craft also includes some more unusual vendors selling weird plants, colourful handmade overalls, vegan baked goods made from rescued ingredients, psychedelic charms, and everything tie-dyed; plus tarot card readings and energy clearings, a tintype photography area, and more. Check out the full list of vendors here and take a sneak peak at some of their goods in the gallery below.

Still on the fence? Then take note that Neighbourhood Craft is also totally free to attend. So even if your budget is too small to load up on everything your heart desires (isn’t it always?), you can still enjoy soaking up the good times and some creative inspiration, to boot. So wrangle together a bunch of your best friends and friends-of-friends to fill up your car seats (and help pitch in for gas), and then get stoked to hit the road this Saturday!