Make it a Family Affair with Potluck Hawker Eatery’s Fried Chicken Thanksgiving Meal Set

The Goods from Potluck Hawker Eatery

Vancouver, BC | Bring the flavours of Southeast Asian home this Thanksgiving with Potluck Hawker Eatery’s (3424 Cambie Street) Fried Chicken Thanksgiving Meal Set. Available for pre-order only for pick-up on October 8th or 9th, guests can feast on a multi-course menu featuring delicious, fragrant dishes such as whole coconut milk fried chicken, salted egg yolk polenta, candied yams, and longganisa XO sauce milk bread stuffing.

“Thanksgiving is all about togetherness, and we wanted to continue the tradition of our take-home family meal sets for our guests to enjoy,” says Justin Cheung, chef and co-owner of Potluck Hawker Eatery. “We’ve updated our fried chicken dinner to include several new sides that include traditional Thanksgiving flavours with Southeast Asian ingredients. The salted egg yolk polenta is definitely one of my new favourites, as is the longganisa stuffing. We hope our guests will enjoy with their loved ones this year.”

Potluck’s Fried Chicken Thanksgiving Meal Set ($188) serves four people and can be pre-ordered online at www.potluckyvr.ca. The menu, which includes a 2L jug of Thai Milk Tea to share, features:

Whole Coconut Milk Fried Chicken

with cranberry passion fruit sauce, and brown butter Maggi gravy

Salted Egg Yolk Polenta

with garlic, butter, and curry leaf

Longganisa XO Milk Bread Stuffing

with onion, celery, carrot, dried shrimp

Fall Chayote Salad

with cucumber, green apple, sesame, and spiced vinegar

Candied Yams

with Thai tea spiced, pandan custard, and torched marshmallows

Shaking Mushrooms

with luc lac soy butter, green peppercorn, and lime

Thanksgiving Nasi Goreng

with jasmine rice, duck, brussels sprouts, chestnut, and chili jam

Potluck is open for Thanksgiving pick-up on October 8 and 9, 2022. Dine-in will be closed.

For more information, please follow Potluck Hawker Eatery on Instagram and/or visit its website at www.potluckyvr.ca.