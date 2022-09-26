Make it a Family Affair with Potluck Hawker Eatery’s Fried Chicken Thanksgiving Meal Set

The Goods from Potluck Hawker Eatery
Vancouver, BC | Bring the flavours of Southeast Asian home this Thanksgiving with Potluck Hawker Eatery’s (3424 Cambie Street) Fried Chicken Thanksgiving Meal Set. Available for pre-order only for pick-up on October 8th or 9th, guests can feast on a multi-course menu featuring delicious, fragrant dishes such as whole coconut milk fried chicken, salted egg yolk polenta, candied yams, and longganisa XO sauce milk bread stuffing.
“Thanksgiving is all about togetherness, and we wanted to continue the tradition of our take-home family meal sets for our guests to enjoy,” says Justin Cheung, chef and co-owner of Potluck Hawker Eatery. “We’ve updated our fried chicken dinner to include several new sides that include traditional Thanksgiving flavours with Southeast Asian ingredients. The salted egg yolk polenta is definitely one of my new favourites, as is the longganisa stuffing. We hope our guests will enjoy with their loved ones this year.”
Potluck’s Fried Chicken Thanksgiving Meal Set ($188) serves four people and can be pre-ordered online at www.potluckyvr.ca. The menu, which includes a 2L jug of Thai Milk Tea to share, features:
Whole Coconut Milk Fried Chicken
with cranberry passion fruit sauce, and brown butter Maggi gravy
Salted Egg Yolk Polenta
with garlic, butter, and curry leaf
Longganisa XO Milk Bread Stuffing
with onion, celery, carrot, dried shrimp
Fall Chayote Salad
with cucumber, green apple, sesame, and spiced vinegar
Candied Yams
with Thai tea spiced, pandan custard, and torched marshmallows
Shaking Mushrooms
with luc lac soy butter, green peppercorn, and lime
Thanksgiving Nasi Goreng
with jasmine rice, duck, brussels sprouts, chestnut, and chili jam
Potluck is open for Thanksgiving pick-up on October 8 and 9, 2022. Dine-in will be closed.
For more information, please follow Potluck Hawker Eatery on Instagram and/or visit its website at www.potluckyvr.ca.
There are 0 comments