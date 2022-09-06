Community News / South Granville

Meet Tim Fraser, Ian Tan Gallery’s September Artist of the Month

Portrait

Seawall Forms (2022), Oil on canvas, 36″ x 48″

The Goods from Ian Tan Gallery

Vancouver, BC | In this new monthly series, the Ian Tan Gallery highlights one exhibiting artist or artist they represent, by asking them to answer a short four-question interview designed to introduce them to Scout readers.

Meet Tim Fraser, Ian Tan Gallery’s feature artist for the month of September. Fraser’s series of paintings, Thresholds, will be on display in the gallery from September 10-29.

Please (briefly) introduce yourself. Who are you, where do you live, and what is your medium?

My name is Tim Fraser, and I live in Surrey, B.C. My medium is oil paint on canvas.

We know it’s hard to pick a favourite, but if you had to choose one piece from the works you have at Ian Tan Gallery to best represent your style and practice overall, which would it be and why?

My approach is to use the fluid landscape inspired by the Stanley Park’s seawall, to express the play of light and colour, which is the true subject matter of the paintings. So I would choose the painting “Seawall Forms” (above) as a good example of this.

If you could display your art in any building, establishment, or other place in Vancouver (not a gallery), where would you choose?.

The first building to come to mind is the Sylvia Hotel on English Bay because the seawall leads right to it, and being covered in ivy, it has that intermingling of manmade and nature that also occurs in my paintings.

Art is a visual experience, but I’d like to challenge you to describe yours using the less obvious senses: sound, taste, smell and feeling.

The sound is early morning silence, the taste is a crisp green salad with cherry tomatoes, the smell would be soft sea air, and the feeling is meditative.

View more of Tim Fraser’s artwork online here.

Ian Tan Gallery
Neighbourhood: South Granville
2342 Granville St. | 604-738-1077 | WEBSITE
Meet Tim Fraser, Ian Tan Gallery’s September Artist of the Month
Introducing Emilie Fantuz, Ian Tan Gallery’s Featured Artist for August

There are 0 comments

South Granville

This Long Gone Vancouver Wine Bar Would Be Packed if It Was Still Around Today

This Was Once Upon a Time Vancouver’s Most Popular Restaurant Chain

You Need to Try This Shaved Fennel and Apple Salad at Farmer’s Apprentice

A 20-Year Fine Dining Legend Enters Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

The View From Your Window #204

Five Years Ago This Week, Inside an Almost Finished ‘Farmer’s Apprentice’

Popular

How to Celebrate the 2022 Mid-Autumn Moon Festival in Vancouver, Mapped

A Look Inside Suyo, Opening August 25th

A Look Inside Mount Pleasant Vintage, Opening Summer 2022

Commercial Drive’s Hānai Restaurant Launches New Family-Style ‘Ohana Set Menu

Wickaninnish Inn Looking to Add a Cook and Sous Chef to Their Culinary Team

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Commercial Drive

Commercial Drive’s Hānai Restaurant Launches New Family-Style ‘Ohana Set Menu
Community News

Find Out What Makes Halibut a Sustainable Seafood Choice This September
Community News

Applications for the 2022 “BC Culinary Apprentice of the Year” Competition Now Open
Community News

DL Chicken and Local Brand ‘Crash’ Collaborate on Limited Meal Box & Merch

2 Places