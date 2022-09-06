Meet Tim Fraser, Ian Tan Gallery’s September Artist of the Month

The Goods from Ian Tan Gallery

Vancouver, BC | In this new monthly series, the Ian Tan Gallery highlights one exhibiting artist or artist they represent, by asking them to answer a short four-question interview designed to introduce them to Scout readers.

Meet Tim Fraser, Ian Tan Gallery’s feature artist for the month of September. Fraser’s series of paintings, Thresholds, will be on display in the gallery from September 10-29.

Please (briefly) introduce yourself. Who are you, where do you live, and what is your medium?

My name is Tim Fraser, and I live in Surrey, B.C. My medium is oil paint on canvas.

We know it’s hard to pick a favourite, but if you had to choose one piece from the works you have at Ian Tan Gallery to best represent your style and practice overall, which would it be and why?

My approach is to use the fluid landscape inspired by the Stanley Park’s seawall, to express the play of light and colour, which is the true subject matter of the paintings. So I would choose the painting “Seawall Forms” (above) as a good example of this.

If you could display your art in any building, establishment, or other place in Vancouver (not a gallery), where would you choose?.

The first building to come to mind is the Sylvia Hotel on English Bay because the seawall leads right to it, and being covered in ivy, it has that intermingling of manmade and nature that also occurs in my paintings.

Art is a visual experience, but I’d like to challenge you to describe yours using the less obvious senses: sound, taste, smell and feeling.

The sound is early morning silence, the taste is a crisp green salad with cherry tomatoes, the smell would be soft sea air, and the feeling is meditative.

View more of Tim Fraser’s artwork online here.