Potluck Hawker Eatery Shares Ultimate Father’s Day Take-Home Feast

The Goods from Potluck Hawker Eatery

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s destination for Southeast Asian cuisine, Potluck Hawker Eatery (3424 Cambie Street), has created the ultimate Father’s Day take-home feast this year. Available only on June 19, 2022, the Father’s Day Mega Bucket features a variety of bold, flavourful items including chef and co-owner Justin Cheung’s famous salted egg yolk fried chicken, sambal BBQ pork ribs, Filipino spaghetti, Truffled Malaysia Shaker Fries, and more. Pre-orders are available now via Tock.

“As a father of two young children, there is nothing quite like spending the day with family, especially over good food,” says Cheung. “I thought about what I may like to enjoy, or my own dad, and it’s definitely usually comfort food! This Mega Bucket represents some of our greatest hits, as well as some new takes on classic Southeast Asian dishes. We can’t wait for our guests to celebrate all father figures on June 19th.”

Potluck’s Father’s Day Mega Bucket is $165+ and generously feeds about four people. It is now available for pre-order via Tock for take-out only. The full bucket includes:

– Eight pieces salted egg yolk fried chicken⁠

– 2 lbs of fish sauce caramelized chicken wings⁠

– 1 rack of sambal BBQ pork ribs⁠

– 1 order of Filipino spaghetti⁠

– Truffled Malaysian Shaker Fries⁠

– Mango and tomato salad⁠

– Golden mantou with ube condensed milk⁠

– 2 L jug of Thai milk tea⁠

Potluck’s full dine-in menu will also be available on June 19, 2022. Reservations and walk-ins are welcome.

“We’ll also have a couple of specials for the dine-in menu for our guests to try,” adds Cheung. “And don’t forget dessert!”

For more information, please follow Potluck Hawker Eatery on Instagram and/or visit its website at www.potluckyvr.ca.