The Tricky Business of Finding Vancouver Restaurants Open on Monday (and/or Tuesday)

It’s Monday. You want to meet friends for a meal (or just don’t want to cook), but so many restaurants are closed that figuring out where to go only leads to frustration, compromise, or a sad frozen pizza… No more! Put an end to all of that nonsense by using this tasty guide to local, independent restaurants that are actually open on Mondays (and Tuesdays, because they can be tricky too)…

OPEN ON MONDAY

Monday | 5 - 10pm | Burdock & Co 2702 Main St.

Monday | From 4pm | Dachi 2297 Hastings St.

Monday | 5pm - Midnight | Elephant 1879 Powell St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1H8

Monday | 5 - 10pm | Hanai 1590 Commercial Dr.

Monday | 5 - 10pm | Kin Kao 903 Commercial Drive

Monday | 5 - 10pm | Kin Kao Song 317 East Broadway

OPEN ON MONDAY & TUESDAY

Monday & Tuesday | 5:30pm - Midnight | Acorn 3995 Main St.

Monday & Tuesday | 11:30am - 11pm | AJ's Brooklyn Pizza Joint 325 E Broadway

Monday & Tuesday | 11am - 11pm (Mon), 5 - 11pm (Tues) | Anh and Chi | 3388 Main Street, Vancouver, BC

Monday & Tuesday | 5 - 10pm | Arbor 3941 Main St.

Monday & Tuesday | 4 - 10pm | Autostrada Vancouver House 1481 Continental St.

Monday & Tuesday | 5 - 10pm | Autostrada Main St. 4811 Main St.

Monday & Tuesday | 11:30am - 2:30pm, 5 - 10pm | Ask for Luigi 305 Alexander St.

Monday & Tuesday | 4 - 10pm | Bufala Kerrisdale 5395 West Blvd

Monday & Tuesday | 4 - 10pm | Bufala Edgemont Village 3280 Edgemont Blvd.

Monday & Tuesday | 4 - 11pm | The Cascade Room 2616 Main St.

Monday & Tuesday | 9am - 10pm | Di Beppe 8 West Cordova St.

Monday & Tuesday | 11:30am - 10pm | Homer Street Cafe & Bar 898 Homer St.

Monday & Tuesday | 11am - 10pm | Juke Fried Chicken 182 Keefer St.

Monday & Tuesday | 11am - Late | Caffe La Tana 635 Commercial Dr.

Monday & Tuesday | 11:30am - 10pm | Miku 70-200 Granville St.

Monday & Tuesday | 8am - 5pm (Kitchen closes at 4pm) | Oh Carolina 580 East 12th Ave.

Monday & Tuesday | 5 - 11pm | PiDGiN 350 Carrall St.

Monday & Tuesday | 5 - 11pm | Published 3593 Main St.

Monday & Tuesday | 5 - 10:30pm | Osteria Savio Volpe 615 Kingsway

Monday & Tuesday | 7am - 10pm (closed 10 - 11:30am) | Tableau Bar Bistro 1181 Melville St.

Monday & Tuesday | 4 - 11pm | Tocador 2610 Main St.

OPEN ON TUESDAY

Tuesday | 5 - 9pm | AnnaLena 1809 West 1st Ave.

Tuesday | 5 - 10pm | Autostrada Downtown 350 West Pender St.

Tuesday | 5:30 - 10pm | Barbara 305 East Pender St.

Tuesday | 4 - 11pm | The Chickadee Room 182 Keefer St.

Tuesday | Noon - 9pm | Delara 2272 West 4th Ave.

Tuesday | 5 - 11pm | Pizza Coming Soon 179 East Pender St.

Did we miss someone? | Do you have a favourite “Open on Monday/Tuesday” restaurant that should have been included in this list, but wasn’t? Comment below or send your suggestion to michelle [at] scoutmagazine.ca