The Tricky Business of Finding Vancouver Restaurants Open on Monday (and/or Tuesday)

It's the beginning of the week. You want to meet friends for a meal (or just don't want to cook), but so many restaurants are closed that figuring out where to go only leads to frustration, compromise, or a sad frozen pizza... No more! This new guide is here to help.
It’s Monday. You want to meet friends for a meal (or just don’t want to cook), but so many restaurants are closed that figuring out where to go only leads to frustration, compromise, or a sad frozen pizza… No more! Put an end to all of that nonsense by using this tasty guide to local, independent restaurants that are actually open on Mondays (and Tuesdays, because they can be tricky too)…

OPEN ON MONDAY

Monday | 5 - 10pm | Burdock & Co 2702 Main St. MAP
Monday | From 4pm | Dachi 2297 Hastings St. MAP
Monday | 5pm - Midnight | Elephant 1879 Powell St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1H8 MAP
Monday | 5 - 10pm | Hanai 1590 Commercial Dr. MAP
Monday | 5 - 10pm | Kin Kao 903 Commercial Drive MAP
Monday | 5 - 10pm | Kin Kao Song 317 East Broadway MAP

OPEN ON MONDAY & TUESDAY

Monday & Tuesday | 5:30pm - Midnight | Acorn 3995 Main St. MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 11:30am - 11pm | AJ's Brooklyn Pizza Joint 325 E Broadway MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 11am - 11pm (Mon), 5 - 11pm (Tues) | Anh and Chi | 3388 Main Street, Vancouver, BC MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 5 - 10pm | Arbor 3941 Main St. MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 4 - 10pm | Autostrada Vancouver House 1481 Continental St. MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 5 - 10pm | Autostrada Main St. 4811 Main St. MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 11:30am - 2:30pm, 5 - 10pm | Ask for Luigi 305 Alexander St. MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 4 - 10pm | Bufala Kerrisdale 5395 West Blvd MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 4 - 10pm | Bufala Edgemont Village 3280 Edgemont Blvd. MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 4 - 11pm | The Cascade Room 2616 Main St. MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 9am - 10pm | Di Beppe 8 West Cordova St. MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 11:30am - 10pm | Homer Street Cafe & Bar 898 Homer St. MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 11am - 10pm | Juke Fried Chicken 182 Keefer St. MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 11am - Late | Caffe La Tana 635 Commercial Dr. MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 11:30am - 10pm | Miku 70-200 Granville St. MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 8am - 5pm (Kitchen closes at 4pm) | Oh Carolina 580 East 12th Ave. MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 5 - 11pm | PiDGiN 350 Carrall St. MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 5 - 11pm | Published 3593 Main St. MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 5 - 10:30pm | Osteria Savio Volpe 615 Kingsway MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 7am - 10pm (closed 10 - 11:30am) | Tableau Bar Bistro 1181 Melville St. MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 4 - 11pm | Tocador 2610 Main St. MAP

OPEN ON TUESDAY

Tuesday | 5 - 9pm | AnnaLena 1809 West 1st Ave. MAP
Tuesday | 5 - 10pm | Autostrada Downtown 350 West Pender St. MAP
Tuesday | 5:30 - 10pm | Barbara 305 East Pender St. MAP
Tuesday | 4 - 11pm | The Chickadee Room 182 Keefer St. MAP
Tuesday | Noon - 9pm | Delara 2272 West 4th Ave. MAP
Tuesday | 5 - 11pm | Pizza Coming Soon 179 East Pender St. MAP

Did we miss someone? | Do you have a favourite “Open on Monday/Tuesday” restaurant that should have been included in this list, but wasn’t? Comment below or send your suggestion to michelle [at] scoutmagazine.ca

There is 1 comment

