The Tricky Business of Finding Vancouver Restaurants Open on Monday (and/or Tuesday)

It’s Monday. You want to meet friends for a meal (or just don’t want to cook), but so many restaurants are closed that figuring out where to go only leads to frustration, compromise, or a sad frozen pizza… No more! Put an end to all of that nonsense by using this tasty guide to local, independent restaurants that are actually open on Mondays (and Tuesdays, because they can be tricky too)…
OPEN ON MONDAY
Monday | 5 - 10pm | Burdock & Co
2702 Main St. MAP
Monday | From 4pm | Dachi
2297 Hastings St. MAP
Monday | 5pm - Midnight | Elephant
1879 Powell St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1H8 MAP
Monday | 5 - 10pm | Hanai
1590 Commercial Dr. MAP
Monday | 5 - 10pm | Kin Kao
903 Commercial Drive MAP
Monday | 5 - 10pm | Kin Kao Song
317 East Broadway MAP
OPEN ON MONDAY & TUESDAY
Monday & Tuesday | 5:30pm - Midnight | Acorn
3995 Main St. MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 11:30am - 11pm | AJ's Brooklyn Pizza Joint
325 E Broadway MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 11am - 11pm (Mon), 5 - 11pm (Tues) | Anh and Chi |
3388 Main Street, Vancouver, BC MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 5 - 10pm | Arbor
3941 Main St. MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 4 - 10pm | Autostrada Vancouver House
1481 Continental St. MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 5 - 10pm | Autostrada Main St.
4811 Main St. MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 11:30am - 2:30pm, 5 - 10pm | Ask for Luigi
305 Alexander St. MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 4 - 10pm | Bufala Kerrisdale
5395 West Blvd MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 4 - 10pm | Bufala Edgemont Village
3280 Edgemont Blvd. MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 4 - 11pm | The Cascade Room
2616 Main St. MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 9am - 10pm | Di Beppe
8 West Cordova St. MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 11:30am - 10pm | Homer Street Cafe & Bar
898 Homer St. MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 11am - 10pm | Juke Fried Chicken
182 Keefer St. MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 11am - Late | Caffe La Tana
635 Commercial Dr. MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 11:30am - 10pm | Miku
70-200 Granville St. MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 8am - 5pm (Kitchen closes at 4pm) | Oh Carolina
580 East 12th Ave. MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 5 - 11pm | PiDGiN
350 Carrall St. MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 5 - 11pm | Published
3593 Main St. MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 5 - 10:30pm | Osteria Savio Volpe
615 Kingsway MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 7am - 10pm (closed 10 - 11:30am) | Tableau Bar Bistro
1181 Melville St. MAP
Monday & Tuesday | 4 - 11pm | Tocador
2610 Main St. MAP
OPEN ON TUESDAY
Tuesday | 5 - 9pm | AnnaLena
1809 West 1st Ave. MAP
Tuesday | 5 - 10pm | Autostrada Downtown
350 West Pender St. MAP
Tuesday | 5:30 - 10pm | Barbara
305 East Pender St. MAP
Tuesday | 4 - 11pm | The Chickadee Room
182 Keefer St. MAP
Tuesday | Noon - 9pm | Delara
2272 West 4th Ave. MAP
Tuesday | 5 - 11pm | Pizza Coming Soon
179 East Pender St. MAP
Did we miss someone? | Do you have a favourite “Open on Monday/Tuesday” restaurant that should have been included in this list, but wasn’t? Comment below or send your suggestion to michelle [at] scoutmagazine.ca
