Miku Announces Limited-Time Kaiseki Tasting Menu, Highlighting Japan’s Most Awarded Wagyu

Portrait

The Goods from Miku Restaurant

Vancouver, BC | For the first time in Canada, Aburi Restaurants Canada’s Miku (70-200 Granville Street) and the Iwate Prefecture of Japan present an exclusive dining experience featuring the most award-winning wagyu from Japan – Iwate Gyu (Iwate A5 Wagyu). Known as the “pinnacle of Japanese beef”, guests will have the chance to enjoy Miku’s Iwate A5 Wagyu Kaiseki, a specially curated seven-course menu by executive chef Kazuhiro Hayashi, from March 9 to 19, 2022, by reserving a table at www.mikurestaurant.com.

There are more than 200 brands of wagyu in Japan and Iwate Gyu is Japan’s highest-grade brand of beef. It has won the top prize at the Tokyo Meat Market 11 times, the most of any region in the country. Most importantly, Iwate Gyu is known for their circular farming practices, a method where multiple crops, such as rice, and livestock are raised together on small farms. The leftovers from growing one are used to feed the others. With its natural crystalline water, fresh air, and dedicated farmers, the cattle grow strong in the healthiest of environments and therefore produce the finest quality of wagyu beef.

“Iwate Gyu is simply the most prestigious and exquisite wagyu I have ever tasted, especially because of its perfect balance between umami and sweetness,” explains Kazuhiro Hayashi, Executive Chef at Miku. “For the menu, we definitely wanted to highlight the natural flavours of the wagyu with ingredients that complement the melt-in-your-mouth nature of the beef. We look forward to having guests book their table for this one-of-a-kind experience.”

Available for 10 days, Miku’s Iwate A5 Wagyu Kaiseki menu is $225 per person and features seven courses. Guests will receive a complimentary 2oz welcome taste of Nanbu Bjin Shinpaku Sake, which will also be available by the glass and by the bottle. Reservations are required, which can be made online or via phone at 604-568-3900. The full menu includes:

Zensai
Wagyu tataki, sous vide lobster, braised abalone, applewood smoke

Shabu Shabu
Dashi poached sliced ribeye, nikiri ponzu, cured spring onion, aka yuzukosho oroshi

Sukiyaki
Black garlic warishita, sous vide egg yolk, fried maitake mushroom, alfalfa sprout, micro green

Steak
Charred cipollini onion, potato pave, blistered heirloom gem tomato

Nigiri
Hokkaido Bafun Uni, salmon sashimi, shaved black truffle, 23 karat golden leaf

Aburi Prime
Chef’s nigiri omakase

Seasonal Dessert Feature
Opera, rare cheese mousse, macaron, bon bon chocolate, blood orange sorbet

“We are thrilled to partner with Aburi Restaurants Canada on this special menu, and showcase our award-winning Iwate Gyu to a new audience,” says Kenichi Nitanai, Executive Director, Products Distribution Division, Iwate Prefectural Government. “Iwate wagyu is very unique, and our Iwate farmers are especially proud to promote their sustainable farming practices with the world. We are excited to have Miku guests taste and try our award-winning wagyu.”

Chef Hayashi has also created a number of à la carte Iwate Gyu menu items that can be ordered nightly. These include an Aburi-Style Nigiri, Wagyu Shabu Shabu, Aburi-Style Sukiyaki, and a Wagyu Ribeye Steak. In addition, a special premium sake, Nanbu Bijin Junmai Dai Ginjo ($250) is available by the bottle in limited quantities.

Miku’s Iwate Wagyu Kaiseki menu officially launches on March 9, 2022 and will be available until March 19, 2022. Reservations are required and can be made online at www.mikurestaurant.com.

Aburi Restaurants Canada’s first premium Japanese Washoku, Aburi Market, is currently under construction and expected to open in early spring. Offerings will feature a variety of food counters, including fresh sushi, made-to-order bowls, an exclusive patisserie, and a sliced-to-order wagyu station.

For more information about Miku, please visit www.mikurestaurant.com.

For more information about Iwate Wagyu, please visit https://iwategyu.jp.

Miku Restaurant
Neighbourhood: Gastown
70-200 Granville St. | 604-568-3900 | WEBSITE
There are 0 comments

