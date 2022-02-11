Support the BC Hospitality Foundation and Buy Your Vancouver Cocktail Week Tickets Now

The Goods from the BC Hospitality Foundation

Vancouver, BC | The countdown is on! Within a few short weeks, we can all raise a glass to Vancouver’s first ever cocktail week. Get your tickets before they sell out!

From March 6 to 10, 2022, Vancouver Cocktail Week presented by The Alchemist magazine will celebrate the excellence of the city’s cocktail scene and the hospitality of its bars, hotels and restaurants.

“We have such an exciting lineup of events—everyone really went all out with their unique programming and creative food and drink offerings,” says Gail Nugent, publisher of The Alchemist. Nugent, who is also the founder and event producer of VCW, adds: “We couldn’t have done it without the support of the spirit brand sponsors, the bartending and restaurant industry, our VCW committee, The Alchemist team, Gotham Restaurant & Cocktail Bar, Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, Gastown BIS and Destination Vancouver.”

“We’ve been talking about this idea for years and we knew right from the beginning that it would have to be about community—not just the bartending community that is so central to this event, but the wider community of Vancouver,” says Joanne Sasvari, editor of The Alchemist and co-founder of VCW. “After the last two years, that’s never been more important.”

The Alchemist invites everyone to celebrate the artistry and hospitality of the cocktail community with five days and nights of seminars and events across 50 venues, and supported by more than 40 spirit brand sponsors.

The week kicks off with an elevated cocktail-paired brunch at the Fairmont Pacific Rim on March 6, then follows with a series of events that include: ARC After Dark Cocktails—Drag Edition, featuring some of the city’s most popular drag performers; a special happy hour that’s sure to make a splash at Vancouver Aquarium; a boozy Forbidden Vancouver Walking Tour through Gastown; and more cocktail-paired dinners than you can shake a cobbler at.

Those who want to learn more about cocktails and spirits should sign up for seminars that range from a Diageo World Class how-to to spirited masterclasses. And everyone should take part in the Cinq à Sept series of elevated happy hours that celebrate food, drink, art and community.

The week wraps up at one of the city’s most historic venues—The Roof at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver—which will be renovated just in time for the Fun City Gala. This marquee event travels through the city’s decades of drinks culture, serving up everything from pre-Prohibition cocktails that Gassy Jack may have enjoyed to ’90s-style “tinis” and much more.

Those who want to indulge responsibly can take advantage of special hotel rates, too.

Finally, no celebration of community can go without supporting those who make it possible, especially when they need it most, so Vancouver Cocktail Week is proud to announce that a portion of ticket sales will go to our charity partner, the BC Hospitality Foundation, in support of scholarships and other programs.

For more information on Vancouver Cocktail Week, and to purchase your tickets, visit thealchemistmagazine.ca/vcw/.