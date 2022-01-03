The Locally Farmed ‘Ocean Wise’ Seafood to Seek Out This January



Vancouver, BC | Each month the Ocean Wise Seafood Program picks one seasonal item and explains what makes it a smart choice for seafood-lovers. In this edition, we focus on what’s currently available during the month of January…

Which seafood do you currently recommend?

Sablefish aka Black Cod (Anoplopoma fimbria), farmed (open net pen), BC.

What makes this particular item Ocean Wise?

Gindara sablefish is a great example of a sustainable aquaculture operation right here in BC. This farming operation has excellent management practices as well as a lot of data available on the operations activities to keep track of the sustainability of this farm. This farm uses low stock densities which reduces the impacts that these farms have on the surrounding environment due to less farming intensity which makes it an excellent sustainable seafood option!

Where to find them:

Check out the Ocean Wise Seafood partner map for an Ocean Wise partner near you!

What is Sustainable Seafood?

Ocean Wise Seafood® recommends both farmed and wild seafood options that follow these criteria: 1. Harvesting that ensures healthy and resilient stocks and populations.

2. Effective and adaptive management.

3. Limited negative impacts on habitats and other species.

About the Ocean Wise Seafood Program | The Ocean Wise Seafood Program, founded in 2005, was created to make it easy for everyone to choose sustainable seafood. With over 750 partners in more than 3,000 locations across Canada, we can all do our part to protect the long-term health of our oceans, lakes and rivers. Thanks to our national team of scientists as well as a global network of experts, our recommendations are based on the most up-to-date science.