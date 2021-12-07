Back to: Three To See
List Map

Three To See

Cinephile Ken Tsui provides a synopsis of his picks for the best three films to see in Vancouver theatres this month.
Article
Downtown

Three To See

Portrait

Cinephile Ken Tsui provides a synopsis of his picks for the best three films to see in Vancouver theatres this month. Check below for the when, where and why you should give a damn.

ONE

Drive My Car | With a prolific year, Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi has directed two films and co-written another. Drive My Car serves as the standout of them all. Based on a short story by Haruki Murakami, Drive My Car takes the source material on a long ride, stopping in to explore loss, love and art along the way. The film follows Yusuke as he reckons with his wife’s passing while mounting an avant-garde version of Uncle Vanya in a small town. With a quiet complexity, Hamaguchi’s film is a humanistic exploration of grief that has garnered accolades at this year’s Cannes Film Festival before a sold out run at the 2021 Vancouver International Film Festival. Don’t miss your second chance to catch one of the best films of 2021 playing at the VIFF Centre this December.

December 10-12, 15 & 16 | VIFF Centre 1181 Seymour St MAP

TWO

France | From his early days as the arthouse enfant terrible of the New French Extremity, to a brief jaunt in musicals about Joan of Arc and foray in slapstick comedy, French auteur Bruno Dumont’s unpredictable career is, in and of itself, something to watch. His new film France follows France de Meurs (Lea Seydoux), a self-absorbed, sensationalist reporter courting attention of a camera wherever she goes. After an accident unfolds beyond her control, de Meurs is confronted with an existential unravelling that explores the corrosive culture of identity in a media-saturated 21st century. Part satire of the contemporary news cycle and an examination of fame, France is a blend of black comedy and melodrama that only Dumont can pull off.

December 16 -19, 22 | The Cinematheque 1131 Howe St. MAP

THREE

The Apu Trilogy | Inspiring directors from the likes of Wes Anderson and Martin Scorcese, master director Satyajit Ray’s The Apu Trilogy is a landmark during the golden age of world cinema. Based on two books by Bibhutibhusan Banerjee, the trilogy traces the vibrant life of a rural Bengal boy starting in Pather Panchali to his life as a student in Aparajito before he grows into being a sensitive writer in The World of Apu. A part of just about any list of best films ever made, this richly humane treasure of Bengal cinema matures along with its titular character, charting an epic, humanist journey that’s well worth seeing on the big screen. Catch this beautiful restoration later this month at the Cinematheque.

Pather Panchali – December 26, 27, 29 & January 5 | The Cinematheque
Aparajito – December 27, 29 & January 2 | The Cinematheque
World of Apu – December 29 & January 2, 3 | The Cinematheque

The Cinematheque 1131 Howe St. MAP

There are 0 comments

Downtown

10 Places
Picking Grapes / Downtown

Picking Grapes with Sam Jonnery

The France-born Sommelier at Gotham Steakhouse & Bar shares his seasonal and perennial wine picks, insight and expertise...

Opening Soon / Downtown

Crêperie and Cider Bar ‘Ça Marche’ To Open Doors This Weekend.

Take a look inside the new restaurant from Au Comptoir's Maxime Bettili.

Vancouverites / Downtown

From Playing Hooky to Perfect Pearls: Ten Questions with Noon Jewellery

A brief but in-depth interview with Sophia Armstrong, the woman behind the locally made, quirky yet elegant jewellery brand.

10 Places
The Dishes / Downtown

Chef Damon Campbell Does ‘The Dishes’

The Executive Chef at the Fairmont Pacific Rim leads us around Vancouver on his dream day of eating and drinking.

Heads Up / Downtown

Cinephiles Rejoice! In-Theatre Screenings Return to Newly Renovated VIFF Centre

August's calendar of in-theatre films is loaded with new and diverse flicks to enjoy in the Centre's cozy, air-conditioned theatres.

View From Your Window / Downtown

The View From Your Window #259

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Popular

Opening Soon / Hastings Sunrise

A Look Inside ‘Elephant’, Opening Soon on Powell Street.

A new project brought to us by Miki Ellis (Dachi), Stephen Whiteside (Dachi) and chef Justin Ell will offer a omakase-style menu, as well as à la carte dining for walk-ins beginning Friday, December 3, 2021.

You Should Know

How Mandarin Oranges Once Marked the Beginning of Vancouver’s Holiday Season

An in-depth look at how the role of these little 'easy-to-peel' Chinese oranges has evolved since their introduction to Vancouver circa the late 19th century.

13 Places
Heads Up

Our Guide to December’s Holiday Markets, Fairs and Pop-Ups, Mapped

A list designed for those, like us, who would rather opt out of the mall madness in favour of a more convivial and community-minded atmosphere when shopping this season...

15 Places
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 584

An agenda of the cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver from December 1 to 8, 2021.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Take a Look Inside Zarak, Opening Soon in Mount Pleasant

Previous
Vancouver’s Best Bookstores, Mapped
Next
Tocador’s New Years Eve Party is Back