Potluck Hawker Eatery Celebrates the Holiday Season with New Winter Crab Specials

Vancouver, BC | This December, Cambie Village’s Potluck Hawker Eatery (3424 Cambie Street) is spicing up the festive season with several new ways to enjoy its award-winning Southeast Asian creations. From its popular takeout Crab Feasts, special sandos, to a ticketed food event weekend, chef-owner Justin Cheung hopes guests will be able to enjoy with their keluarga and kawan, family and friends, this year.

“We are extremely grateful for all the support we’ve received this past year,” says Cheung. “There is nothing more special than being able to enjoy a meal or two with family and friends, especially during the holiday season. We wanted to provide guests with both takeout and dine-in options in order to do this, to give them different ways to celebrate with our food.”

Potluck Hawker Eatery will feature three different Crab Feasts ($165++, feeds 4), available over three different weekends. Each meal features a whole crab with either rice or noodle and four sides, including roti canai with curry dipping sauce, fish sauce caramel chicken wings, green papaya and beet salad, egg fried rice with uni paste and tobiko; and an exclusive Ovaltine-Milo Icebox Cake by The Dessert Club. Guests can preorder via Tock and pick-up the crab feasts to enjoy at home.

The Crab Feast Schedule:

-December 3 and 4, 2021: Chili Crab Feast with whole Dungeness crab simmered in spicy tomato shellfish sauce with chewy rice cakes
-December 10 and 11, 2021: Salted Egg Yolk Crab Feast with whole Dungeness crab deep fried with crispy puffed rice, stir fried with egg yolk butter curry leaf
-December 17 and 18, 2021: Black Pepper Crab Feast with whole Dungeness crab deep fried and braised with egg noodles in black pepper gravy

On December 12 and 13, 2021, Cheung is hosting a special ticketed event ($55 per person) in collaboration with Sam Shem of The Dessert Club, as part of Shem’s Will Travel for Food Series. Tickets are available via Tock. In addition to housemade bar snacks, each ticket includes:

-choice of beverage (beer or non-alcoholic options);
-choice between two mains, Khao Soi (with vegetarian option) or Sisig Sizzling Rice; and
-choice between three desserts, Thai Tea Ice Cream Cake, Halo Halo or Turon with Chocolate Pot de Creme.

Potluck is also adding two flavours to its sando line-up. Available for a limited time, The Krabby Patty, a guest favourite, makes a return and features a quarter pound of crispy Dungeness crab meat, American cheese, milk bun, and served with chili crab tomato dipping sauce.

The Hot & Sticky Chicken Sando is brand new and available throughout winter. Served in a milk bun, it includes a coconut-fried boneless leg glazed in a buldak fish sauce caramel with sesame and lemongrass, and green apple slaw.

“Our sandos continue to be a best seller and The Krabby Patty is one our guests keep requesting,” adds Cheung. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring it back this holiday season, and add a new flavour to the mix!”

Potluck Hawker Eatery
3424 Cambie St. | 604-423-9344 | WEBSITE
Sam Shem Does ‘The Dishes’

