The Courtney Room Celebrates Local with Island Eats Dinner, Oct. 24

The Goods from The Courtney Room

Victoria, BC | Celebrating the magnificent bounty of Vancouver Island, The Courtney Room will host a special dinner on Sunday October 24th, 2021, to celebrate the launch of Island Eats: Signature Chefs’ Recipes from Vancouver Island and the Salish Sea.

Hosted by The Courtney Room’s Chef Brian Tesolin who is proud to be featured in the book, alongside other celebrated chefs and producers, dinner guests will experience a culinary journey of Vancouver Island throughout the evening, with a spotlight on local produce, flavours and people.

A tribute to the vibrant food culture of Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, home to passionate culinary communities, Island Eats is written by talented local authors Joanne Sasvari and Dawn Postnikoff, and features 80 signature dishes from Vancouver Island chefs, as well as product features on local wineries, distilleries and cideries.

“We are honoured that both Joanne and Dawn will be joining the dinner to share their clear passion for Vancouver Island’s culinary communities as well as stories of how the cookbook came to life,” says Brian Tesolin, executive chef of The Courtney Room. Each guest will receive a copy of Island Eats, which Joanne and Dawn will be happy to sign; the perfect memento of the evening that will help create many memories to come.



Menu highlights include two dishes featured in the cookbook: Sparkling Tomato Consommé with house vermouth and house-made Caramelle Pasta with local Haltwhistle fresh cheese, locally foraged pine mushrooms and espelette sourdough. Other delicious courses include a Dry Aged Kampachi “Tart” with coconut and wild flowers; locally caught Ling Cod with Sunshine Coast-based Northern Divine Caviar, tom yum sauce and celeriac; and Yarrow Meadows Duck Breast with chicory and sweet onion.

Complementing wine pairings will be offered from both Vancouver Island and Okanagan Valley wineries, including Cowichan Valley based Unsworth Vineyards and Averill Creek Vineyards.

Tickets to the Island Eats dinner at The Courtney Room cost $165 per person inclusive of tax, gratuity and a signed copy of the cookbook ($38.95 value). Guests will be seated with their party, with tickets sold as tables of 2, 4 or 6 – availability is limited. Optional wine pairings are an additional $69 per person and must be ordered in advance. Cocktails and other beverages will be available to purchase on the night. Additional cookbooks will also be available to purchase, the perfect holiday gift!

To reserve your spot, visit www.thecourtneyroom.com/island-eats-dinner.

In accordance with the provincial order and to help keep guests safe, guests will be required to show proof of full vaccination along with government issued ID. For more information on safety practices, please visit www.thecourtneyroom.com/home/health-safety.