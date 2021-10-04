Opportunity Knocks

The Velvet Restaurant & Lounge Seeking to Fill Multiple Positions for the Winter Season

Portrait

The Goods from the Josie Hotel

Rossland, BC | The Josie, Canada’s Best Ski Boutique Hotel is seeking to fill positions within its destination restaurant, The Velvet Restaurant & Lounge. Located at the base of RED Mountain Resort, in Rossland B.C. join a talented team that never says no to an adventure.

If you are a hospitality or culinary professional looking for a change of pace, we offer the chance to join an exceptional culinary team in the beautiful mountains of Rossland, while giving you the ability to perfect your craft.

Available positions include:
Executive Sous Chef, Pastry Chef, Junior Sous Chef, Chef de Partie, Cooks, Stewards, Reservationist, Supervisors, Servers, Bartenders, Bar Backs, Sommelier, Host, In-Room Dining, Bussers

What we offer:
We offer competitive pay, extensive benefits, continuous training & development and an awesome work environment. Plus, you get the added bonus of living in Rossland, Canada’s #1 Ski Town by USAToday 10Best. Skiing, snowboarding, and an abundance of outdoor activities are all at your fingertips.

About The Velvet Restaurant & Lounge:
After an exhilarating day on the mountain, guests can relish in the day’s accomplishments over a soul-enriching culinary experience. The Velvet welcomes visitors and locals alike with an abundance of choice. Guests can loosen their boots on the patio, pull up a seat in lounge and kick off the night, or settle into a dining experience that is a journey of its own.

Guests will step into a world where every ingredient has been carefully foraged from near and not-too-far, from the fields, oceans and vineyards we know best. Cheeses are made in-house with dairy from the farms nearby, sauces made from local tomatoes and herbs. From local fare to naturally-infused concoctions; each plate and glass has been brought forward with the greatest care, skill and often a story or two about their origins.

Bringing a wealth of talent and technique, the team holds a passion for celebrating the flavours of the region – from foraging for morels to infusing spirits with local huckleberries; Rossland is where they practice their craft.

To apply and view position details:
https://ca.indeed.com/cmp/The-Josie-Hotel-1/jobs

Josie Hotel, The
4306 Red Mountain Rd., Rossland, BC | 250-362-5155 | WEBSITE
