Inn at Laurel Point Now Hiring for Multiple Positions

Victoria, BC | To represent the Inn at Laurel Point in all guest interactions as an “Elegant, Pacific Rim-inspired waterfront inn where memories are created.”

Job titles: Assistant Banquet Captain
Restaurant Supervisor
Restaurant Manager
Restaurant Chef

Detailed job descriptions may be found at https://www.laurelpoint.com/careers/
Job Status: Permanent
Closing Date: Please submit your application as soon as possible as applications are
reviewed daily
Apply Now! Please email your resume to careers@laurelpoint.com

What’s in it for you?
Competitive Wages
A fun & friendly workplace culture that embraces diversity
Cross-training opportunities to grow your skills
Best staff meal in town and by the way, it’s free!
Complimentary parking on non-restricted days during the off-season
Comprehensive benefits package
Colleague of the month recognition program
Summertime volleyball on Sticky Wicket rooftop, BBQs on our stunning Terrace
patio, free themed year-end Gala to thank you
AURA waterfront restaurant + patio staff discount – 50%
Need a staycation?  We’ve got you covered, after your 1-year work anniversary,
enjoy a complimentary one night stay including breakfast for 2
Friends & Family hotel discount (so you can show off your amazing workplace)
Candidate referral bonus – $500
Industry discounts
Workshops
Cross-training opportunities
Skill and advancement training programs
Shower and locker facilities

Thank you for considering Laurel Inn as your employer of choice!

Inn at Laurel Point
Region: Victoria
680 Montreal St. | 250-386-8721 | WEBSITE
