ARC Iberico Imports Announces New Spanish Tasting Room and Wine Bar

The Goods from ARC IBERICO IMPORTS

Vancouver, BC | ARC Iberico Imports is proud to announce a huge company milestone, with the recent launching of our new Spanish Tasting Room and Wine Bar.

It is a place where people can try multiple Spanish plates and authentic tapas. A place where they have the chance that in case they like what they are tasting, they can purchase our products in the same place. We do not want to be positioned as a restaurant or a tapas bar, but instead a “tasting room experience” Where people can experience Spain through the food, the music, the people… and at the same time they can get all the products to do that at home!

As we are importers, we have a large selection of products available. This tasting bar is the perfect spot for people to try all the Spanish flavours and find out what kind of tapas they would enjoy the most. And in case they love it, they can purchase directly from us!

Our ultimate goal is for people to feel as if they are on a trip to Spain. Allow them to sample a variety of Spanish flavours in a casual setting. All of our recipes are designed to be shared; it’s part of our Spanish tradition. Lunch or dinner represents more to us than merely eating food. It means spending quality time with our loved ones while enjoying delicious food and beverages. It all comes down to sharing.

Also crucial is the pairing of wine with food, as well as the fact that all tapas- tiny dishes designed to be eaten with one hand while drinking with the other.



ABOUT OUR MENU

Antonio Romero, the owner, grew up surrounded by authentic Spanish cuisine and recipes at his family’s renowned restaurant, El Labrador, in San Pedro Alcantara, Marbella – one of Spain’s most iconic locations. And it’s one he wants to make excellent use of.

The Cinco Jotas 100 percent Iberian Ham is our specialty dish, a national treasure of Spain and widely considered as the world’s best Jamon Iberico. Antonio Romero is Canada’s only master ham carver, in Canada, so people can live a unique Spanish experience.

Other highlights include our extensive selection of Spanish seafood, which includes chargrilled Gueyu Mar conservas (premium charcoal-grilled octopus preserve), mariscada (an authentic seafood platter), Gambas Cocidas de Huelva (distinctive white shrimp from the south of Spain), Carabineros (red king prawns), and langostino de Sanlucar (Sanlucar prawns) – a Spanish delicacy.

We also have a large selection of tapas, such as Tosta de Jamon Iberico (traditional Spanish bread with tomato, Iberian ham, and EVOO), the iconic Gilda pintxo made with olives, Guindilla pepper, anchovies among many others. Also many appetizers such as olives, almonds, cheeses…

To round off the meal, a unique dessert was prepared using Antonio’s family’s recipe: Tarta de Queso de mis padres — a cheesecake unlike any other.

Antonio aims to put all his family knowledge and Spanish food passion into this Tasting Room and Wine Bar, so Canadians could feel like they really took a trip to Spain.

The Tasting Room and Wine Bar are open every Thursday, Friday ( 4 until late), and Saturday from 10 am to late. Reservation required via Opentable.