Chef Damon Campbell Does ‘The Dishes’

The Executive Chef at the Fairmont Pacific Rim leads us around Vancouver on his dream day of eating and drinking.
The Dishes / Downtown

Chef Damon Campbell Does ‘The Dishes’

The Dishes asks Vancouverites to walk us through a map of their ideal day and night on the town. We’re talking breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night cocktails. Tax and tip included.


In this edition of The Dishes, Damon Campbell, Executive Chef at the Fairmont Pacific Rim, leads us around Vancouver on his dream day of eating and drinking…

Fairmont Pacific Rim
Downtown
1038 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 0B9, Canada
MAP

Good morning! What’s for breakfast/brunch?

Although on most mornings you can find me grabbing a bowl of steel cut oatmeal or some granola and yogurt before running out the door, I’m a big fan of New Mandarin Seafood Restaurant for dim sum. I always look forward to Chef Tony’s steamed crab and pork dumplings.

New Mandarin Seafood Restaurant
East Vancouver
4650 Gladstone St.
MAP

Where should we meet for coffee/tea?

For my caffeine fix, I’m an Aperture Coffee Bar on Main Street kinda guy. Love their espresso.

Aperture Coffee Bar (Main Street)
Main Street
4124 Main St.
MAP

Now we’re hungry again. What’s for lunch?

My wife Sam and I love hitting Ubuntu Canteen for lunch. Chef David Gunawan’s baguette sandwiches are the real deal and loaded with grilled ham, white cheddar, and cornichons.

Ubuntu Canteen
Fraserhood
4194 Fraser St.
MAP

Who has you figured out at Happy Hour?

In my opinion, L’Abattoir or Como Taperia have Happy Hour dialled in and do an outstanding job. Twist my arm for a dram of Hibiki Japanese Whisky at L’Abattoir with Chef Lee Cooper’s charred marinated octopus and I’m a happy guy. An El Bandarra vermut on tap at Como Taperia also hits the spot.

L'Abattoir
Gastown
2178 Carrall St.
MAP
Como? Tapería
Main Street
209 East 7th Avenue
MAP

What’s for dinner?

I love supporting my neighbourhood restaurants and always beeline it down the road to one of our favourites, Published on Main. Chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson’s ever-changing menu is amazing. On a recent visit, his Yellowtail crudo was a highlight. Make sure you order that dish as it’s one of the city’s best.

Published
Main Street
3593 Main St.
MAP

What’s for dessert?

Ice cream is another of my go-to’s, and the Fraser Street location of Earnest Ice Cream is the place. The Whiskey Hazelnut gets top marks!

Earnest Ice Cream
Fraserhood
3992 Fraser St.
MAP

Where are you taking us for late night cocktails?

I’m partial to The Lobby Lounge’s Bourbon Sour as our Creative Beverage Director, Grant Sceney, really elevates a cocktail like no one else. I also really enjoy The Keefer Bar’s ‘Smokey and The Bandit’ — that’s a 10 year Ardbeg scotch and Siete Misterios mescal-based drink. Cheers!

Lobby Lounge And RawBar, The
Downtown
1038 Canada Place
MAP

Keefer Bar
Chinatown
135 Keefer St
MAP

