Miki Ellis Does ‘The Dishes’

The Dishes asks Vancouverites to walk us through a map of their ideal day and night on the town. We’re talking breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night cocktails. Tax and tip included.

In this edition of The Dishes, Miki Ellis, co-owner of Dachi and Ugly Dumpling, details her best day of eating and drinking around Vancouver…

Dachi Hastings Sunrise 2297 Hastings St. MAP

Ugly Dumpling Commercial Drive 1590 Commercial Dr. MAP

Good morning! What’s for breakfast/brunch?

Yama Cafe, everyday if I could. Fish breakfast – and saba (mackerel) – every time. It’s a classic Japanese set with pickles, rice, miso soup, and all the tasty bites! Yamasan and his family are very cute, and they often play Ghibli soundtracks which is a sweet bonus.

Yama Cafe Hastings Sunrise 2007 E Hastings St. MAP

Where should we meet for coffee/tea?

Cultivate for a perfect tea in a peaceful space.

Cultivate Tea Main Street 2280 Main St, Vancouver, BC MAP

Now we’re hungry again. What’s for lunch?

Motonobu Udon is usually my lunch choice. Especially these days – the cold mentai udon with shiso tempura is a hot day dream! The udon is made in house and always has the right kind of chew.

Motonobu Udon Hastings Sunrise 3501 E Hastings St. MAP

Who has you figured out at Happy Hour?

Ubuntu! And being there any time of the day is always just lovely. Spending a slow afternoon along the sidewalk is a day-off treat, and there are oysters with wonderful wines.

Ubuntu Canteen Fraserhood 4194 Fraser St. MAP

What’s for dinner?

So really I mostly eat Japanese or Italian (and often a combination if I’m at home). Oca is down the street from me, and sitting on their mini deck to people-watch while eating plate after plate of pasta is hard to beat most days. On rare nights off that I’m feeling a bit of an occasion, Yuwa on the westside is always wonderful. More traditional Japanese dishes with seasonal ingredients and great sake to choose from, it’s elegant and dialled. Omorisan’s osuimono is so good, a simple dashi soup, but with nothing to hide behind, it’s a marker of real skill.

Oca Pastificio Commercial Drive 1260 Commercial Dr. MAP

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine Kitsilano 2775 W. 16th Ave. MAP

What’s for dessert?

Oh, I really have a big sweet tooth. The tiramisu from Bench has really been the ticket lately.

The Bench Bakehouse Commercial Drive 1641 Commercial Dr. MAP

Where are you taking us for late night cocktails?