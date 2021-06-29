Back to: Vancouver’s New Farmers Markets, Mapped
Vancouver’s New Farmers Markets, Mapped

Our map to the VFM markets includes two new midweek additions. Find the location that works best for you!
Just in time for the incredible variety of local fruits and veggues to come into season, the Vancouver Farmers Market‘s summer schedule is now in full swing, four days a week, including two new midweek locations on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons (2-6pm).

Now up-and-running each Wednesday through to October 6th, the Downtown Market will be popping up in its new central location at the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (VAG North Plaza). Alternatively, on Thursdays (until October 7th) it’s super easy to veer over to the False Creek Market, located immediately off the seawall in the new Concord Park. The market-adjacent set-up of picnic tables and grassy areas makes it extra convenient for picnics.

As usual, market rosters vary from week-to-week, but you can usually expect a range of locally made and grown goodness from over 25 vendors, including everything from farm fresh produce (Salt and Harrow’s organic vegetables, grown in Tsawwassen, never disappoint) to local dairy (Golden Ears’ Cheesecrafters draws line-ups for a reason), plus baked goods, beer, booze and much more.

We’ve mapped out the full list of VFM markets below so you can find out the location that works best for you.

Downtown Farmers Market | Wednesdays | 2 - 6pm 750 Hornby St. MAP
False Creek Farmers Market | Thursdays | 2 - 6pm Concord Community Park MAP
Riley Park Farmers Market | Saturdays | 10am - 2:30pm Riley Park, East 30th Avenue, Vancouver, BC, Canada MAP
Trout Lake Farmers Market | Saturdays | 9am - 2pm East 13th & Lakewood Dr., Vancouver, BC, Canada MAP
West End Farmers Market | Saturdays | 9am - 2pm 1100 Comox St. (btw. Bute & Thurlow) MAP
Kitsilano Farmers Market | Sundays | 9:30am - 2:30pm Kitsilano Community Centre, Larch Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada MAP
Mount Pleasant Farmers Market | Sundays | 10am - 2pm Dude Chilling Park, 8th Ave. & Guelph St. MAP

