Community News

Check Out These Curated Father’s Day Kits from ‘Legends Haul’

Portrait

The Goods from Legends Haul

Vancouver, BC | Legends Haul, Metro Vancouver’s one-of-a-kind home grocery delivery service, is celebrating all dads with it’s Father’s Day collection.

From a Father’s Day Tomahawk Kit, a Father’s Day Grillin’ Kit, a Legendary Wagyu Burger Kit, to a Father’s Day Brunch Kit, and a Father’s Day Ultimate Seafood Boil Kit, there is something for every dad. They even have a speciality curated line-up from Beta5, including a Frozen Dessert Jar and a Beta5 x Twin Sails Box of Beers.

All of Legends Haul’s curated Father’s Day kits feature various local producers and small businesses + are perfect for the coolest man you know.

WHAT’S INSIDE:
Father’s Day Tomahawk Kit – The Queen [or King] of steaks paired with some of our favourite condiments.
1 x PEI Beef Long Bone Ribeye Steak [Tomahawk]
1 x Saus – White BBQ Sauce
1 x St. Lawrence Montreal Steak Spice
1 x Smokin’ Dragon – Smoked Peach and Habanero Hot Sauce
1 x Vancouver Island Salt Co – Flakes

Legendary Wagyu Burger Kit – The perfect kit for an afternoon BBQ with all the burger essentials. Legends Haul has prepared everything you need for four wagyu cheeseburgers paired perfectly with three unique sides.
4 x 5oz Wagyu Burgers
4 x Livia Potato Buns
9 slices of cheddar cheese [you can never have enough cheese]
2 x tomatoes
1 x red onion
1 x head iceberg lettuce
8oz Legendary Burger Sauce ‘Mayocue’
500mL x South Pacific Slaw with quinoa, shaved vegetables, edamame, sesame-ginger dressing, honey roasted peanuts
500mL x Roasted Cauliflower Salad with charred brussels sprouts, lemon tahini dressing, crispy chickpeas
500mL x Smoked Corn and Potato Salad with scallions, pickled shallots, fresh herbs

Father’s Day Brunch Kit – The ultimate brunch kit for the coolest man you know.
1 x Livia Bakery – Sourdough Loaf
1 x Avalon – Organic Half & Half
1 x Mumgry Peanut Butter
1 x Spades Thick Sliced Dry Cured Bacon
2 x Bohème Grove – Maple Breakfast Sausages
1 x Coligny Creek Egg Co. – Organic Eggs
1 x Birchwood Vanilla Yogurt
1 x Loop Morning Glory Juicy 1L
1 x Café Medina – Waffles [6 pack]
1 x Café Medina – Salted Caramel Sauce
1 x Essentials By Legends – Coffee Beans – 1LB
2 x Organic Oranges

Fathers Day Grillin’ Kit – Some of our favorite vegetables and products for a backyard grilling party.
1 x Juke Restaurant BBQ Sauce
2 x racks of Baby Back Ribs
1 x Marinated Half Farmcrest Chicken
2 x Fresh from the field Salad Greens bags
2 x Avocados
1 x Dosanko Koji Salad Dressing
1 x Organic Zucchini
4 x Red Peppers
1 x Napa Cabbage
1 x bag of Organic Yellow Potatoes

Father’s Day Ultimate Seafood Boil Kit – Perfect for the backyard table with your loved ones.
1 x Double Sized Fanny Bay Oyster Seafood Boil Kit
1 x Emma – New Zealand Grass Fed Salted Butter
1 x Livia Bakery – Potato [Burger] Buns [4 buns]
1 x Bohème Grove – Chorizo Verde Sausage
1 x Bohème Grove – Espelette Chorizo Sausage

HOW TO ORDER | To order a Father’s Day meal kit + gift box from Legends Haul, visit their website here.

  • Father's Day Tomahawk Kit
  • Father's Day Brunch Kit
  • Legendary Wagyu Burger Kit
  • Father's Day Grillin' Kit
  • Father's Day Seafood Broil Kit

About Legends Haul | Legends Haul is Metro Vancouver’s one-of-a-kind home grocery delivery service, committed to delivering ridiculously good, chef-curated, consciously-sourced food to people at home. Its ethos is simple: to positively impact British Columbia’s local food ecosystem by championing families, farmers, small producers, entrepreneurs, and restaurants. To learn more about Legends Haul and to order, please visit www.legendshaul.com.

Legends Haul
130 Glacier St. #1, Coquitlam | 604-472-1500 | WEBSITE
Check Out These Curated Father’s Day Kits from ‘Legends Haul’
Legends Haul Launches New Mother’s Day Collection, Now Available for Pre-Order Online

There are 0 comments

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Making the Church Pay Reparations and Changing the Name of British Columbia

In his latest read of the headlines, Sean Orr finds cops being cops and Vancouver losing its working class neighbourhoods.

Community News / West End

Beetbox Celebrates International Burger Day With New ‘Beeg Mac’ Burger Feature

Opening Soon / Downtown

A Sneak Peek Inside ‘Giovane Bacaro’

The new day and night caffe and restaurant from Kitchen Table Restaurants officially opens Thursday, June 10th.

Opening Soon / Fraserhood

Inside ‘Oh Carolina’, Opening Soon in East Van

The more I get to know about this place the more I'm jealous that it isn't located around the corner from my house.

Opening Soon / Downtown

OPENING SOON // A Look Inside Miantiao

We sneak a peek inside the new 180-seat restaurant project from the crew that gave us Ask For Luigi and Pourhouse.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Coal Harbour’s Tableau Bar Bistro Launches New ‘Terrasse’ and Seasonal Specials

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Fable Diner Honouring Father’s Day With Four New Take-Out Burger Packages

Community News

This Is the ‘Off-Bottom’ Ocean Wise Seafood We Should All Be Looking for Right Now

Community News / Downtown

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar Welcomes New Executive Chef, Celebrates Five-Year Milestone