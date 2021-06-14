Check Out These Curated Father’s Day Kits from ‘Legends Haul’

The Goods from Legends Haul

Vancouver, BC | Legends Haul, Metro Vancouver’s one-of-a-kind home grocery delivery service, is celebrating all dads with it’s Father’s Day collection.

From a Father’s Day Tomahawk Kit, a Father’s Day Grillin’ Kit, a Legendary Wagyu Burger Kit, to a Father’s Day Brunch Kit, and a Father’s Day Ultimate Seafood Boil Kit, there is something for every dad. They even have a speciality curated line-up from Beta5, including a Frozen Dessert Jar and a Beta5 x Twin Sails Box of Beers.

All of Legends Haul’s curated Father’s Day kits feature various local producers and small businesses + are perfect for the coolest man you know.

WHAT’S INSIDE:

Father’s Day Tomahawk Kit – The Queen [or King] of steaks paired with some of our favourite condiments.

1 x PEI Beef Long Bone Ribeye Steak [Tomahawk]

1 x Saus – White BBQ Sauce

1 x St. Lawrence Montreal Steak Spice

1 x Smokin’ Dragon – Smoked Peach and Habanero Hot Sauce

1 x Vancouver Island Salt Co – Flakes

Legendary Wagyu Burger Kit – The perfect kit for an afternoon BBQ with all the burger essentials. Legends Haul has prepared everything you need for four wagyu cheeseburgers paired perfectly with three unique sides.

4 x 5oz Wagyu Burgers

4 x Livia Potato Buns

9 slices of cheddar cheese [you can never have enough cheese]

2 x tomatoes

1 x red onion

1 x head iceberg lettuce

8oz Legendary Burger Sauce ‘Mayocue’

500mL x South Pacific Slaw with quinoa, shaved vegetables, edamame, sesame-ginger dressing, honey roasted peanuts

500mL x Roasted Cauliflower Salad with charred brussels sprouts, lemon tahini dressing, crispy chickpeas

500mL x Smoked Corn and Potato Salad with scallions, pickled shallots, fresh herbs

Father’s Day Brunch Kit – The ultimate brunch kit for the coolest man you know.

1 x Livia Bakery – Sourdough Loaf

1 x Avalon – Organic Half & Half

1 x Mumgry Peanut Butter

1 x Spades Thick Sliced Dry Cured Bacon

2 x Bohème Grove – Maple Breakfast Sausages

1 x Coligny Creek Egg Co. – Organic Eggs

1 x Birchwood Vanilla Yogurt

1 x Loop Morning Glory Juicy 1L

1 x Café Medina – Waffles [6 pack]

1 x Café Medina – Salted Caramel Sauce

1 x Essentials By Legends – Coffee Beans – 1LB

2 x Organic Oranges

Fathers Day Grillin’ Kit – Some of our favorite vegetables and products for a backyard grilling party.

1 x Juke Restaurant BBQ Sauce

2 x racks of Baby Back Ribs

1 x Marinated Half Farmcrest Chicken

2 x Fresh from the field Salad Greens bags

2 x Avocados

1 x Dosanko Koji Salad Dressing

1 x Organic Zucchini

4 x Red Peppers

1 x Napa Cabbage

1 x bag of Organic Yellow Potatoes

Father’s Day Ultimate Seafood Boil Kit – Perfect for the backyard table with your loved ones.

1 x Double Sized Fanny Bay Oyster Seafood Boil Kit

1 x Emma – New Zealand Grass Fed Salted Butter

1 x Livia Bakery – Potato [Burger] Buns [4 buns]

1 x Bohème Grove – Chorizo Verde Sausage

1 x Bohème Grove – Espelette Chorizo Sausage

HOW TO ORDER | To order a Father’s Day meal kit + gift box from Legends Haul, visit their website here.











About Legends Haul | Legends Haul is Metro Vancouver’s one-of-a-kind home grocery delivery service, committed to delivering ridiculously good, chef-curated, consciously-sourced food to people at home. Its ethos is simple: to positively impact British Columbia’s local food ecosystem by championing families, farmers, small producers, entrepreneurs, and restaurants. To learn more about Legends Haul and to order, please visit www.legendshaul.com.