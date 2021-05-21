Diner / Yaletown

Yaletown Scores Japanese Grocery ‘Aburi To-Go’

Portrait

Aburi To-Go quietly opened its doors in Yaletown today. Brought to us by the crew behind Aburi Restaurants (Miku, Minami and Gyoza Bar) the new Japanese-West Coast cuisine grocery is located next to Yaletown’s Minami Restaurant at 1112 Mainland Street.

The new shop features a mix of house-made take-home meals, imported beverages and pantry basics. We snuck a peek yesterday as the team was setting up for their soft launch.

Alan Ferrer (Executive Chef, Minami), Kazuya Matsuoka (Director of Operations); Dean Harrison (Marketing, Aburi); Hidekazu Kobatake (Aburi To-Go Team Lead)

Previously the Blue Ocean private dining room for Minami, the corner store-sized space has been transformed into a welcoming grocery complete with banks of freezers and refrigerated displays brimming with everything from grab-N-go creations and meal kits to Japanese imported fish, housemade ice creams and bake-at-home cookies.

A cooler stocked with beer, sake, iced tea and other cold drinks anchors the interior of the room, which is softly lit by the blue neon words ‘A Beautiful Wave’ (english translation of the word Minami). Along the rear wall are Japanese imported snacks, dry goods and sweets. Also taking up a prime shelving real estate is a tight selection of housemade bottled condiments and cooking sauces (Umami, Wasabi, Akadama Chili Paste, Chili Crunch Rayu Sauce, and Spicy Miso).

The Aburi group hints that this will be the first of many Aburi To-Go locations to come. Check out the official press release and a bunch of photos below…

Aburi Restaurants Canada is elevating the specialty grocery shopping experience with the launch of its first Aburi To-Go concept store. Located next to Minami Restaurant in Yaletown at 1112 Mainland Street, Aburi To-Go is a new, one-of-a-kind destination for Japanese-West Coast cuisine, offering chef-made, grab-N-go creations, house-made bottled condiments and grocery items, quality frozen offerings, family and individual meal kits, Japanese imported snacks, and more.

“Despite the challenges we’ve faced this past year, we continue to look and move forward by innovating and bringing new Aburi experiences to Canada,” explains Seigo Nakamura, Founder and CEO of Aburi Restaurants Canada. “I am proud of my dedicated team for bringing our Aburi To-Go vision to life; a place for people to pick up their favourite Aburi meals, housemade desserts, one-of-a-kind plate ware from Japan, and so much more. We hope this will be the first of many Aburi To-Go locations to come.”

The space, about 1,000 square foot, was previously Minami’s Blue Ocean private room, now transformed into a bright, welcoming space that combines Japanese artistic tradition with modern touches and separate street access. Hideki Kimura’s beautiful “Dancing Ise Lobsters” mural remains a focal point. In contrast, a locally-crafted neon sign “A Beautiful Wave” graces the wall – the English translation of “Minami” and namesake of Nakamura’s second daughter.

Shoppers will find an array of different offerings available at Aburi To-Go in one convenient location, from frozen sashimi-grade seafood to house-made sauces and dressings. Other notable items include:

● Ready-To-Eat: Made in-house daily by Aburi Restaurant chefs, Ready-to-Eat items are convenient grab-N-go packaged meals, such as salads, souzai tapas, Japanese bento, sushi rolls, and sando (Japanese-style sandwiches).

● Frozen Meal Kits: Finish-to-eat meal kits come frozen with instructions to simply heat, assemble, and enjoy. Examples include house-made ramen kits, a miso-baked salmon meal kit, and Japanese chicken curry kits.

● Pastries and Confections: Crafted in-house by Aburi’s talented pastry chef Nikki Tam, items include house-churned ice cream and sorbets, castella cakes, panna cotta, and Aburi’s signature Green Tea Opera cake.

● House-made Condiments: Japanese sauces for the home, including Akadama Chili Paste, Chili Crunch Rayu Sauce, and Spicy Miso.

Aburi To-Go follows Aburi Restaurants Canada’s guiding Ningenmi philosophy and has hired seasoned grocery and seafood veteran Hidekazu Kobatake to lead the Aburi To-Go team of product specialists.

“I’ve been in the foodservice industry for many years, ever since my childhood in Japan,” says Kobatake, who ran his own successful take-out sushi restaurant for 17 years, in addition to leading Whole Foods’ seafood department at one point in his career. “I am very excited to join the Aburi family and firmly believe in its commitment to Ningenmi. We aim to provide the highest level of sincere, warm service to all our shoppers and look forward to introducing people to Aburi To-Go.”

Aburi To-Go officially opens on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Guests can also soon shop online for curbside pick-up or delivery via UberEats in the coming weeks.

  • IMG_3270
  • IMG_3297
  • IMG_3181
  • IMG_3291
  • _MG_3222
  • IMG_3172
  • IMG_3205
  • IMG_3299
Aburi To-Go
Neighbourhood: Yaletown
1112 Mainland Street | WEBSITE
Yaletown Scores Japanese Grocery ‘Aburi To-Go’

There are 0 comments

Yaletown

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Take a Look Inside the New Field & Social, Opening Today in Yaletown

I snuck a peek yesterday afternoon and found the new 15-seat, salad-focused eatery looking primed for its first customers.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

New Location of ‘Field & Social’ Beginning to Take Shape in Yaletown

Given its sharp conceptual focus, sleek aesthetic and established identity this will be a good fit for the neighbourhood.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Capo and The Spritz Opening Soon in Yaletown

The 120 seat casual pizza restaurant and bar is set to launch mid-September on the ground floor of the Opus Hotel.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Highly Anticipated ‘Do Chay’ Eatery to Launch in Yaletown Over Long Weekend

From the new black tile on the bar to the hanging birdcages, the 50-seat Vietnamese restaurant is looking clean and sharp.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Inside Do Chay, Opening Soon in Yaletown

The menu will mirror that of its Kingsway twin, with wine and beer flowing from the marble bar's dozen or so taps.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

A Sneak Peek Inside Cioppino’s Expansion

The 'Enoteca' private function rooms adjacent to Cioppino's are being renovated so as to be fully absorbed by the latter.

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Drinking in Parks and Privileged Dinosaurs Longing for Vancouver’s Good Old Days

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds confused senior citizens and the resurrection of Vision Vancouver.

Diner / Yaletown

Yaletown Scores Japanese Grocery ‘Aburi To-Go’

Previously Minami restaurant's private dining room, the corner store-sized space has been transformed into a welcoming grocery.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try This Delicious Handheld at East Van’s New ‘Vennie’s Sub Shop’

The meatloaf in this Livia potato bunned beauty is classically glazed and smeared with a sauce reminiscent of Triple-O's.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Beautiful but Haunted Vancouver Restaurant That Never Lived Up to Its Potential

Century was a 'Modern Latin Cowboy' themed restaurant located in the old Lola’s/Ballantyne’s address at 432 Richards Street.

Community News / Tofino

Tofino’s ‘Kuma’ Japanese Restaurant Seeking New Ownership

Previous
Kissa Tanto Seeks Sous Chef & Pasta Chef
Next
Gastown’s Pourhouse Seeks Experienced Cooks

Diner

See more from Diner
Restaurant Porn / China

This Modern Coffee Shop Has Most of Its Inside Outside and We’re Fine With That

This Shanghai hideaway appears to challenge the accepted function of the neighbourhood coffee shop as a relaxed hangout.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Restaurant Porn

Soak Up the Terracotta Vibe of This Valencian Cafe

Spain's Be Green Salad Company is all about its simple, bare bones terracotta hues and zigzag of built-in table plinths.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...