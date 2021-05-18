Tofino’s ‘Kuma’ Japanese Restaurant Seeking New Ownership

The Goods from Kuma

Tofino, BC | Have you ever dreamed of owning your own restaurant in one of the top tourist locations in BC? This is your chance.

Kuma is a vibrant Japanese comfort food restaurant in beautiful Tofino where visitors come from around the world to experience the breathtaking natural beauty, as well as its culinary scene. Kuma is established and well loved by locals and travellers alike (rated #2 restaurant in Tofino by Trip advisor). This is a great turn-key business, and it comes with an option to rent a studio for staff accommodation. Our head chef will stay on with the business temporarily for a training period and smooth transition.

Interested owners contact kumatofino@gmail.com.

About Kuma:

– Tofino – one of the top tourist destinations in BC – stunning beaches and great lifestyle at the end of the TransCanada highway.

– Over 600,000 visitor/year spending over $50 million on food and beverages

– Very active culinary scene attracting serious talent

Kuma is an established Tofino brand; has been a town favourite and local staple since 2014.

– Located in a prime location, downtown

– Very reasonable lease rate, transferable, with an option to renew

– Liquor license

– Kuma rated #2 restaurant in Tofino by Trip advisor

– A favourite with tourists and locals

– Established business

– Plenty of lease improvements and equipment upgrades

– Indoor/outdoor dining

– Priced to sell – owners are retiring

– Kuma is a 32 seats casual Japanese comfort food eatery with a warm, friendly

– Kuma serves wholesome Japanese style comfort food (not sushi) based on heritage recipes in a welcoming, warm environment

– Asking price: $180,000