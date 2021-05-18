Sales of Two Summer Sippers to Support BC Hospitality Foundation Scholarships

The Goods from the BC Hospitality Foundation

Vancouver, BC | The BC Hospitality Foundation (BCHF) will receive proceeds from the BC sales of two refreshment beverages distributed by Univins and Spirits. From June 6 to July 3, 2021, the BCHF will receive $1 from every pack of Lulu Spritz and BEACH BUM Lemon Coconut. This is a great opportunity for British Columbians to try the new BEACH BUM Lemon Coconut beverage, as well as stocking up on patio favourite Lulu Spritz.

BEACH BUM is a new cooler that just arrived in the market. It’s a lightly carbonated blend of premium vodka, real coconut water, and natural lemon juice. Lulu Spritz is a blend of premium Italian Pinot Grigio Frizzante, tonic water, and natural flavours from Sicilian orange bitters.

Both refreshment beverages come in convenient cans, and both will be $1.50 off during June.

Import agency Univins and Spirits will donate $1 per pack to the BCHF, to a maximum of $10,000. Caroline Carefoot of Univins says the agency is happy to support an organization that makes a positive difference in the hospitality community. “We love to give back where we can, and helping our colleagues in need is a cause that’s very close to our hearts.”

Dana Harris, the BCHF’s Executive Director, notes that the donation will provide much-needed funds for the charity. “We’re grateful for the initiative from Univins and Spirits. The hospitality sector looks very different from how it did a year ago, but some things haven’t changed, including the generosity of the people who work in the industry.”

Funds raised by the initiative will help the BCHF continue to provide last-resort assistance for hospitality workers in financial crisis due to a serious health condition. The charity also offers a scholarship program that fosters the next generation of hospitality industry leaders. $2000 of the donation will be allocated to Food, Beverage, and Hospitality Scholarships as part of the BCHF’s scholarship program.

About the BC Hospitality Foundation | The BC Hospitality Foundation (BCHF) is a registered charity that raises funds to support those in the hospitality industry facing financial crisis due to a health condition. In addition, the BCHF offers a scholarship program to foster the development of the next generation of workers and industry leaders.