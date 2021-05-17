You Need to Try This Delicious Handheld at East Van’s New ‘Vennie’s Sub Shop’

You Need To Try This is a running archive of all the awesome drinks and delicious dishes we’ve come across over the course of our professional and private lives.

Vennie’s Sub Shop opened today and right out of the gate they’re killing it with this thoroughly excellent meatloaf sandwich, which comes on a Livia potato bun smeared with an onion/shroom demiglace and mayo combo that’s oddly reminiscent of Triple-O sauce. Topped with Swiss cheese, the thick disc of 50-50 beef/pork meatloaf is super soft on the tooth, dense with flavour, and classically glazed with ketchup, brown sugar and mustard. Owned by Doug Stephen and Lindsey Mann, the new spot is conveniently located just around the corner from their wildly successful Downlow Chicken Shack.

Here’s the official word on what we can expect from Vennie’s…

“We’ve always loved sandwiches, and Vennie’s is our ode to all those underrated, unsung heroes out there,” says Stephen, who co-owns DL Chicken Shack and Downlow Burgers with Mann. “There is just so much potential and versatility in building a great hoagie, sub, submarine, hero, or sandwich – no matter what you call it. Think of the sauces, the meats, the veg, the cheese. Of course, it takes some finesse in how you build it. Once you’ve got it figured out, you get a taste of everything in each bite!” Stephen and his team have been in R&D mode for Vennie’s for the past few months, popping up at select locations across the city. Their commitment to fresh, local-as-possible produce and ingredients continues to shine. The buns arrive in the morning daily, while the meats are sliced fresh-to-order. The opening menu features five eight-inch hoagie subs, several Livia potato bun options (think Porketta, Meatloaf, and fried Bologna), one Japanese milk bread creation (The Ramen Egg Salad), plus sides. Sub highlights include: ● The Classic Deli – An Italian hero-style sando packed with Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Spicy Calabrian Soppressata, slivered onions, shredduce, Provolone, pepper relish, EVOO, balsamic, and herb seasoning. ● The Aftermath – Made in partnership with David Bowett’s The Aftermath Barbecue Pop-up, this hoagie features smoked beef, shredduce, slivered onions, Swiss cheese, herb seasoning, horseradish mayo, beer mustard, and dill pickles. ● The Lucky – First making its appearance during St. Patrick’s Day at Strange Fellows Brewing, The Lucky features corned beef, sauerkraut by Meghan Fulton, slivered onions, beer mustard, Dubliner cheese, dill pickles, and mayo. A plant-based corned mushroom option is also available. ● The Soy Poached Chicken – One of Stephen’s favourites, this hoagie includes soy and ginger poached chicken breast, scallion-ginger relish, chili mayo, shredduce, and smashed cucumbers. “At the end of the day, we just simply want to make some great tasting sandwiches for the whole community to enjoy,” adds Stephen. “Watch for picnic packs coming in the near future.”

Vennie’s is now open from 11am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday.