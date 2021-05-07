Community News

Four Winds Brewing Co. Announces Return of ‘Pequeño Cabo’ Berliner-Style Weisse

The Goods from Four Winds Brewing Company

Delta, BC | Pequeño Cabo is back in a new format! This Berliner-style Weisse was aged in Tequila barrels for nuances of oak and agave. Sour in nature and refreshingly effervescent. The margarita of beers.

This Four Winds favourite has shifted from a 750 mL cork and cage bottle to 4 x 473 mL tall cans. Easier for sharing, carrying, and disposing of once the fun is done. And while this beer is fantastic on it’s own on a hot day, my goodness can it ever make a mean beer cocktail!

Pequeño Cabo is currently available to purchase in the Four Winds tasting room and through our online shop. We will begin shipping flats out to shops across the province starting next week.

4-7355 72nd St., Delta, BC | 604-940-9949 | WEBSITE
