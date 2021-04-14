BCHF Announces Second Leg of #HospitalityHustle and ‘We Fight for Hospitality’ Month Promo

The Goods from the British Columbia Hospitality Foundation

Vancouver, BC | We’re now on the “second leg” of this year’s #HospitalityHustle presented by Odlum Brown Limited. Participants are stepping up their fundraising efforts, and social media posts are climbing! If you haven’t already registered, please do so here. Join us as we get moving to promote our physical and mental wellbeing while showing support for BC’s hospitality industry.

The weather’s warming up, so this is a great time to bring your friends, family, and colleagues onboard. You can also create or join a fundraising team here – we’re well on our way to our goal of $5,000, but we need your help! We continue to award daily prizes, but you must register on Eventbrite to be eligible for the draws!

This year, we’re saving up a number of our grand prizes to be won during the online “Finish Line” dance party, co-sponsored by Ridge Vineyards and Vintage West Wine & Spirits, on Sunday, May 30th. Only registered participants who are tuned-in to this virtual event will be eligible to win, so make sure to mark your calendars and dust off your dancing shoes! We will be drawing winners LIVE during the event, so you must have registered on Eventbrite, and tune-in to hear your name to win! You won’t want to miss your chance on winning these amazing prizes:

A magnum of wine from Ridge Vineyards YWCA Health + Fitness Centre downtown Vancouver location – 1 year membership with towel service – value $1,000 Nk’Mip Cellars – 2 nights at the Spirit Ridge Resort and Spa in Osoyoos, lunch and wine tasting for 2 at Nk’Mip Estate Winery – value $750 Wild Goose Vineyards – Lunch for up to 4, including bottle of wine at Smoke & Oak Bistro, winery tour, and 6 bottles of wine – value $500 Qualifirst cookware set and chef’s knife – value $350 2 x all-access passes to the Pentastic Jazz Festival in Penticton, September 2021 – value $300 Rumble Boxing Studio package including Rumble Retail Gear, 1 pr of Boxing Gloves, 1 x heavy bag class and $100 personal training gift certificate at Rumble Boxing Studio – value $285 TIME Winery VIP tour, tasting, and lunch for 2 – value $250 Noble Ridge Vineyard & Winery – magnum of Reserve Meritage and premium tasting for 2 – value $150

Don’t forget to follow the BCHF on Instagram at @bchospitality for Training Tips on Tuesdays, #WineWednesday, Thirsty Thursday and Support Sunday.

Thanks to our generous sponsors and prize donors, and to everyone participating in this year’s event!

We are happy to partner with Rumble Boxing this month for their We Fight for Hospitality Month!

For the month of April, Rumble Boxing is offering all those in the BC hospitality industry $100 Personal Training gift certificates!

Click here to redeem your Personal Training gift certificate while quantities last!

It’s been a challenging year! Rumble is fighting for and supporting our friends in the hospitality industry by providing a place to keep both physical and mental health a priority.

During the month of April, Rumble Boxing will be hosting giveaways and contests through their Instagram page, so follow them at @rumbleboxing, and keep your eyes peeled for these! In the meantime, click and redeem your $100 Personal Training Gift Certificate and book a session at their Yaletown studio.

About the BC Hospitality Foundation | The BC Hospitality Foundation (BCHF) is a registered charity that raises funds to support those in the hospitality industry facing financial crisis due to a health condition. In addition, the BCHF offers a scholarship program to foster the development of the next generation of workers and industry leaders.