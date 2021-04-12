We Want a Bottle of This Sparkling Collab From Bella Wines and East Van’s Dachi

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

East Hastings restaurant Dachi revealed their collaboration with Okanagan winery Bella Wines this past weekend, and it looks pretty irresistible! “Bubble Dogs” (10.3% ABV) is a pink pet nat made from estate grown gamay noir grapes fermented two days on skins. It’s available exclusively at the restaurant to either enjoy on their patio or take to go. The bottle sports an appropriately twee label illustrated by Quebec artist Laura Buchanan and features Dachi’s Wine Club mascot, Arthur the Bloodhound, together with cohorts Stella and Buddha.

We’ve been reassured that the bottles ($49 each plus deposit and taxes) are aplenty, 500 to be exact. Nonetheless, this puppy is likely to be a pretty popular choice, especially during the sunny days ahead, so if you’re as enamoured with its promising charms as we are then you’d be wise to get your paws on some ASAP.