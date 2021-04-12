The Pointe Restaurant at the Wickaninnish Inn Seeking Fine Dining Server and Cook

The Goods from The Pointe Restaurant at the Wickaninnish Inn

Tofino, BC | Whether or not they’re staying at the Inn, The Pointe Restaurant is a destination people come here to seek out. At The Pointe Restaurant we offer refined, personalized service alongside our exceptional cuisine; every role is pivotal to its smooth operation and creating memorable experiences. Team members must bring a keen sense of observation, an appreciation for organization and customer service, and a curiosity for food and beverage.

We are passionate about good food! And, to join our Culinary team, you must be, too. Our culinary offerings are an immense source of pride at the Inn; we make our food from scratch using the finest ingredients. We source our produce locally and seasonally, so our menu is always changing, and variety from innovation—with no sacrifice to quality—is always at the heart of what we do. Our kitchen is a fast-paced environment, and team members need to be excellent multi-taskers, detail-oriented and have a positive demeanour.

Working at the Wickaninnish Inn, a Relais & Châteaux property, means experiencing a lifestyle beyond the ordinary and collaborating with a team of passionate, trained professionals focused on delivering the highest standards in hospitality. As a small and dedicated team, every role plays an integral part in creating and delivering extraordinary guest experiences. Achieving the highest service levels attainable requires an engaging and supportive work environment, which is why we pride ourselves on fostering skill development and advancement opportunities. Your Relais & Châteaux experience is a hallmark of service excellence that is recognized and valued around the world.

Be a part of our belief in stewardship of our community and environment. Perched on nature’s edge, we have easy access to remote beaches, year-round hiking, surfing and fishing, and a thriving arts community.

The Wickaninnish Inn offers year-round working schedules and temporary shared staff housing opportunities for those who qualify, giving you ample time to get out and explore and participate in community events. Join us for your adventure where friendships are forged and acquired skills last a lifetime.

If you’re ready for an auspicious step in your career with a side of adventure, send your resume with letter of intent to jobs@wickinn.com.