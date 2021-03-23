Community News

Lamb to Ewe Delivers Easter Lamb to Your Front Door this Holiday Weekend

Portrait

The Goods from Lamb to Ewe

Vancouver, BC | Peep Lamb to Ewe’s selection of premium frozen New Zealand lamb products including chops, shanks, racks, legs and more. If you’re looking for a traditional leg of lamb to feed the family or lamb shanks for an intimate dinner for two, Lamb to Ewe has you covered.

Celebrating Easter at home has never been easier – with simple online ordering, plus convenient (and free) home delivery from Lamb to Ewe. Cook a delicious lamb dinner in the comfort of your own home this Holiday weekend.

EASTER SPECIAL: Order a Te Mana lamb Short Cut (Bone-In) leg ($35) and get a free package of New Zealand Spring Lamb sausages ($10) with your order. Add both items to your cart to get the discount.

*Must order before Tuesday March 30th at 6PM to get the sausages for free.

