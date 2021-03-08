Community News / West Side

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine Launches New Menu of Spring-Inspired Comfort Foods

Portrait

The GOODS from Yuwa

Vancouver, BC | Join us this March and celebrate the arrival of springtime blossoms with an array of delicious new features and Japanese-style comfort food, including:

TAKENOKO TEMPURA & ASPARAGUS KOMEKO-AGE
Dashi-simmered bamboo shoot tempura, asparagus breaded with rice crackers,
served with Himalayan rock salt

~

TUNA TATAKI
Lightly seared albacore tuna with cherry tomato, mountain potato,
green onion, Tokyo leek, snap pea, Kaiware radish, cabbage, ginger soy

~

OBANZAI
appetizer plate

HOTARU IKA SONOMONO
Firefly squid from Hyogo, Japan, wakame seaweed, cucumber,
tosazu vinaigrette, butternut squash, turnip

RENKON KINPIRA
lotus root, simmered with sweet soy and sesame oil,
carrot, himekawa (bamboo shoot), sesame, ichimi red chili

BLUEFIN TUNA YUZU KOSHO AE
cubic cut bluefin tuna marinated with soy yuzu pepper

~

SHUNKOU
inspired by ‘spring scenery with sun light’, featuring:

YOMOGI MOCHI
Mogwart green mochi with red bean an

CASTELLA MOCHI
egg yolk an (white bean paste with egg yolk) wrapped with
mochi skin and Castella crumble

MENU

Happy International Women’s Day!

In honour of International Women’s Day this Monday, March 8, we’re thrilled to showcase our Wagashi Specialist Saki Fukuda.

In our kitchen, Saki combines training, skill and a deep respect for the time-honoured Japanese art of wagashi making as she prepares delicate creations every bit as pleasing to the eye as the palate.

Born in Nagasaki, Saki studied the art of wagashi making in Kyoto at the celebrated Kameya Yoshinaga confectionery, where she honed her abilities in all aspects of wagashi creation before arriving in Vancouver and joining Yuwa, now working alongside our Executive Chef Masahiro Omori.

We look forward to introducing you to Saki’s unique wagashi creations the next time you visit and salute all women in the foodservice and hospitality industry who lift us up on a daily basis!

Be Our Guest

For the month of March we will be offering dinner service in our dining room and (weather-dependent) on our patio in addition to contactless pickup and limited delivery Wednesdays through Sundays starting at 5 p.m.

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2775 W. 16th Ave. | 604-731-9378 | WEBSITE
Yuwa Japanese Cuisine Launches New Menu of Spring-Inspired Comfort Foods
Yuwa Offering Special Valentine’s Day Wagashi Box Sets Exclusively for Pickup

There are 0 comments

West Side

From The Collection / West Side

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Series of Timeless Paintings at the Morris and Helen Belkin Art Gallery

Shelly Rosenblum, Curator of Academic Programs at UBC's Morris and Helen Belkin Art Gallery, shares works by Audrey Capel Doray.

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Refreshing ‘Forager’s Gimlet’ Cocktail From Grapes & Soda

This gorgeous, bright green gimlet is full of fresh forest flavours, perfect for celebrating the advance of Spring.

TBT / West Side

Five Years Ago This Week, When the West Side Landed Its Best Vietnamese Restaurant

A year in the making, the new West Side location of an East Van favourite was immediately welcomed by the neighbourhood.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Museum of Vancouver’s Expo Ernie Key Chain

The MOV Operations Manager shares a souvenir that commemorates both a historic local event and an invaluable personal memory.

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Altogether Different Golden Yuzu Chocolate Bar at Beaucoup Bakery

The edge-of-Kits bakery and cafe is better known for its pastries, which is why the impact of this stuff feels so great.

Comfort Food / Kitsilano

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Hundy’s Tater Tots Dusted With Housemade Ketchup Powder

These are served hot and naked save for a dusting of ketchup powder that makes them glow ever so unnaturally and attractively.

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Spreading Mass Hysteria and Violent Cravings for ‘Pizza Pizza’ Ruining Millionaires

In his latest read of the local news, Sean Orr finds beheaded monarchs and low-income seniors still living in Chinatown.

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If

VANCOUVER WOULD BE COOLER IF // It Stopped Serving Its Worst Restaurant Customers

It should really go without saying that people who disrespect hospitality workers should be denied the privilege of dining out.

Opening Soon / East Vancouver

Gooseneck Hospitality Takes Over ‘Charles Grocery’ With Plans For Neighbourhood Cafe

They don't have a name yet but it will remain a cafe grocery dedicated to serving the needs of the neighbourhood.

20 Places
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 574

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2021.

17 Places
You Should Know / Downtown

Hunting Vancouver’s Forgotten Sidewalk Prisms

These historic gems were common a 100 years ago. Now they're disappearing fast. Let this map/essay lead you to those that remain.

Previous
On Wine World Diversity and Service Industry Anxieties About a Return to Normal
Next
Street Artist Banksy Reveals New Work With the Assistance of Bob Ross

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows Releases SORORITAS Hazy Pale Ale for International Women’s Day

Community News / Main Street

The Acorn Announces Second Special Dinner Celebrating Squash (March 10th)

Community News / Kitsilano

The Lazy Gourmet Launches Special Nanaimo Bars Cooking Class With Susan Mendelson

Community News / Kitsilano

Museum of Vancouver Announces 3rd Instalment of ‘MOVirtual’ Series With Extended Hours