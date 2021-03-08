Yuwa Japanese Cuisine Launches New Menu of Spring-Inspired Comfort Foods

The GOODS from Yuwa

Vancouver, BC | Join us this March and celebrate the arrival of springtime blossoms with an array of delicious new features and Japanese-style comfort food, including:

TAKENOKO TEMPURA & ASPARAGUS KOMEKO-AGE

Dashi-simmered bamboo shoot tempura, asparagus breaded with rice crackers,

served with Himalayan rock salt

~

TUNA TATAKI

Lightly seared albacore tuna with cherry tomato, mountain potato,

green onion, Tokyo leek, snap pea, Kaiware radish, cabbage, ginger soy

~

OBANZAI

appetizer plate

HOTARU IKA SONOMONO

Firefly squid from Hyogo, Japan, wakame seaweed, cucumber,

tosazu vinaigrette, butternut squash, turnip

RENKON KINPIRA

lotus root, simmered with sweet soy and sesame oil,

carrot, himekawa (bamboo shoot), sesame, ichimi red chili

BLUEFIN TUNA YUZU KOSHO AE

cubic cut bluefin tuna marinated with soy yuzu pepper

~

SHUNKOU

inspired by ‘spring scenery with sun light’, featuring:

YOMOGI MOCHI

Mogwart green mochi with red bean an

CASTELLA MOCHI

egg yolk an (white bean paste with egg yolk) wrapped with

mochi skin and Castella crumble

MENU

Happy International Women’s Day!

In honour of International Women’s Day this Monday, March 8, we’re thrilled to showcase our Wagashi Specialist Saki Fukuda.

In our kitchen, Saki combines training, skill and a deep respect for the time-honoured Japanese art of wagashi making as she prepares delicate creations every bit as pleasing to the eye as the palate.

Born in Nagasaki, Saki studied the art of wagashi making in Kyoto at the celebrated Kameya Yoshinaga confectionery, where she honed her abilities in all aspects of wagashi creation before arriving in Vancouver and joining Yuwa, now working alongside our Executive Chef Masahiro Omori.

We look forward to introducing you to Saki’s unique wagashi creations the next time you visit and salute all women in the foodservice and hospitality industry who lift us up on a daily basis!

Be Our Guest

For the month of March we will be offering dinner service in our dining room and (weather-dependent) on our patio in addition to contactless pickup and limited delivery Wednesdays through Sundays starting at 5 p.m.