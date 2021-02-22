You Need to Try This Hot Mexican Chocolate Cream-Filled Pastry on Commercial Drive

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

At first glance, this double baked pain-au-chocolate from Seasons Bakery on Commercial Drive looks like it’s going to be all about its gorgeous toasted Swiss meringue cape, but really it’s what’s lurking inside that defines it. Just next to the dark chocolate studs at the extremities you can spy lighter brown extrusions of fluffy chocolate diplomat cream generously spiced with cayenne, cinnamon and all-spice. The thing is positively loaded with the stuff (really the volume of a cream puff), thus warming the palate without mercy.

Seasons Bakery
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
2879 Commercial Drive | 604-506-0290 | WEBSITE
