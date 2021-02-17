Comfort Food / Railtown Japantown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Arguably the Best Brownie Situation Ever Sold in Vancouver

Portrait

This series maps out our editors’ picks for Vancouver’s best and most legendary comfort foods. We encourage readers to steer us towards their favourites in the comments or by using the hashtag #ScoutYVR on social media.

When the chips are down, your back is against the wall, the enemy is at the gates and the world is running you down, never forget that you have options, like the salted caramel chocolate brownie from the early rising magicians at Railtown’s Cadeaux Bakery. The deliciously balanced things (neither too salty nor too sweet) are somehow dense, chewy and creamy at the same time, no doubt the result of some alchemic spell arrived at through repetition and talent. Arguably the best brownie situation ever sold in Vancouver. One is more than enough, but two is twice as many.

Cadeaux Bakery
Neighbourhood: Gastown
172 Powell St. | 604-608-8889 | WEBSITE
