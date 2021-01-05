Tacofino Announces Next Two Editions of ‘Shift Change’ and Program Extension Through 2021

The GOODS from Tacofino

Vancouver, BC | Tacofino, the BC-based restaurant group behind ‘Shift Change’ — an initiative dedicated to help improve the quality of life for those in the hospitality and foodservice industry — will host the next two editions of its complimentary online ‘Speakers for Change’ series this January 12 and February 9 at 3:00 p.m. PST via Zoom.

As a result of the positive reception for the monthly series that launched in November, Tacofino will continue the series through 2021, with future sessions dedicated to discussing the current experience of race, gender, mental health and substance dependancy that are faced by restaurant owners/operators and hospitality and foodservice workers.

“We’ve been thrilled with the response to the first two Speakers for Change sessions and want to keep the momentum going in the new year,” says Taylor Chobotiuk, Head of People and Engagement for Tacofino and one of the founders of Shift Change. “We’re looking forward to continuing to provide Shift Change as a space for community leaders and industry professionals to engage in important conversations and exchange ideas to improve the current experience for the industry and its people.”

The following upcoming Speakers for Change sessions and featured guests include:

Inclusive Hiring for Food and Beverage Workers on the Autism Spectrum

Tuesday, January 12 at 3 p.m. PST

Participants will learn about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), how to effectively engage workers with ASD within the industry and the business case for championing inclusive hiring practices. The keynote speaker for this session is Lisa Beecroft, Co-Owner of Port Moody’s Gabi & Jules Handmade Pies and Baked Goodness, where accessibility and inclusivity has become an important part of the menu. Beecroft is also Co-Chair of the Presidents Group, an organization of local business leaders that promotes inclusive employment practices to make accessibility a hallmark of how BC does business. Visibility of LGBTQ2+ in the Kitchen

Tuesday, February 9 at 3 p.m. PST

This session will focus on challenges and opportunities that people who identify as LGBTQ2+ face while working on the line and in the kitchen. Keynote speaker and Cree-Metis Chef Heat Laliberte will detail his personal journey from line cook to caterer for the 2016 and ’18 Olympic Games in Rio De Janeiro and Pyeongchang to following his passion of artisanal butchery to start One Arrow Meats. Laliberte also volunteers his time for community charity events and speaks to youth on the Downtown Eastside to help them set and achieve goals and live a healthy lifestyle.

Shift Change’s Speakers for Change is a series of one-hour Zoom sessions featuring local community leaders looking to inspire positive, sustainable change in the industry as well as those who work within it. While the sessions are free of charge for the participants to make it accessible for all, Tacofino will donate $1,250 per session to the keynote speaker’s charity or cause of choice.

Further details on upcoming events and programs for Shift Change in 2021 and beyond will be announced in the coming weeks.

ABOUT SHIFT CHANGE | A new industry initiative spearheaded by the team at Tacofino, Shift Change aims to encourage meaningful dialogue about issues prevalent in the hospitality industry like gender, mental health and substance dependency and find meaningful solutions. At its core, the goal of Shift Change is to inspire positive and sustainable change for a range of hospitality professionals who work in restaurants, bars, hotels in BC and abroad by highlighting the opportunities that exist to seek out help, find solace and promote a greater sense of community and support within the industry.

ABOUT TACOFINO | Since its inception, the Tacofino brand has been celebrated for its trademark fusion of sun-dappled, surf-centric spirit and quality, fresh and affordable fare with an environmental and nutritional conscience. From its humble beginnings in Tofino, where the Tacofino Cantina was first launched at the back of the Live to Surf parking lot in 2009, the brand has now grown to include the original Cantina, a fleet of roaming food trucks, seven brick-and-mortar restaurants in Vancouver and Victoria, a growing workforce of more than 300 employees and a legion of loyal fans.