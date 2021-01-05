Community News

Tacofino Announces Next Two Editions of ‘Shift Change’ and Program Extension Through 2021

Portrait

The GOODS from Tacofino

Vancouver, BC | Tacofino, the BC-based restaurant group behind ‘Shift Change’ — an initiative dedicated to help improve the quality of life for those in the hospitality and foodservice industry — will host the next two editions of its complimentary online ‘Speakers for Change’ series this January 12 and February 9 at 3:00 p.m. PST via Zoom.

As a result of the positive reception for the monthly series that launched in November, Tacofino will continue the series through 2021, with future sessions dedicated to discussing the current experience of race, gender, mental health and substance dependancy that are faced by restaurant owners/operators and hospitality and foodservice workers.

“We’ve been thrilled with the response to the first two Speakers for Change sessions and want to keep the momentum going in the new year,” says Taylor Chobotiuk, Head of People and Engagement for Tacofino and one of the founders of Shift Change. “We’re looking forward to continuing to provide Shift Change as a space for community leaders and industry professionals to engage in important conversations and exchange ideas to improve the current experience for the industry and its people.”

The following upcoming Speakers for Change sessions and featured guests include:

Inclusive Hiring for Food and Beverage Workers on the Autism Spectrum
Tuesday, January 12 at 3 p.m. PST
Participants will learn about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), how to effectively engage workers with ASD within the industry and the business case for championing inclusive hiring practices. The keynote speaker for this session is Lisa Beecroft, Co-Owner of Port Moody’s Gabi & Jules Handmade Pies and Baked Goodness, where accessibility and inclusivity has become an important part of the menu. Beecroft is also Co-Chair of the Presidents Group, an organization of local business leaders that promotes inclusive employment practices to make accessibility a hallmark of how BC does business.

Visibility of LGBTQ2+ in the Kitchen
Tuesday, February 9 at 3 p.m. PST
This session will focus on challenges and opportunities that people who identify as LGBTQ2+ face while working on the line and in the kitchen. Keynote speaker and Cree-Metis Chef Heat Laliberte will detail his personal journey from line cook to caterer for the 2016 and ’18 Olympic Games in Rio De Janeiro and Pyeongchang to following his passion of artisanal butchery to start One Arrow Meats. Laliberte also volunteers his time for community charity events and speaks to youth on the Downtown Eastside to help them set and achieve goals and live a healthy lifestyle.

Shift Change’s Speakers for Change is a series of one-hour Zoom sessions featuring local community leaders looking to inspire positive, sustainable change in the industry as well as those who work within it. While the sessions are free of charge for the participants to make it accessible for all, Tacofino will donate $1,250 per session to the keynote speaker’s charity or cause of choice.

Further details on upcoming events and programs for Shift Change in 2021 and beyond will be announced in the coming weeks.

HOW TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION | Complimentary tickets to take part in Shift Change’s Speakers for Change events may be reserved online at shiftchangenow.com.

To learn more about Shift Change or sign up for a newsletter, go to shiftchangenow.com, become a fan of /ShiftChangeNOW on Facebook or follow @shiftchangeNOW on Instagram.

ABOUT SHIFT CHANGE | A new industry initiative spearheaded by the team at Tacofino, Shift Change aims to encourage meaningful dialogue about issues prevalent in the hospitality industry like gender, mental health and substance dependency and find meaningful and lasting solutions. At its core, the goal of Shift Change is to inspire positive and sustainable change for a range of hospitality professionals who work in restaurants, bars, hotels in BC and abroad by highlighting the opportunities that exist to seek out help, find solace and promote a greater sense of community and support within the industry. | shiftchangenow.com

Instagram: @shiftchangeNOW | Facebook: /shiftchangeNOW | #shiftchangenow

ABOUT TACOFINO | Since its inception, the Tacofino brand has been celebrated for its trademark fusion of sun-dappled, surf-centric spirit and quality, fresh and affordable fare with an environmental and nutritional conscience. From its humble beginnings in Tofino, where the Tacofino Cantina was first launched at the back of the Live to Surf parking lot in 2009, the brand has now grown to include the original Cantina, a fleet of roaming food trucks, seven brick-and-mortar restaurants in Vancouver and Victoria, a growing workforce of more than 300 employees and a legion of loyal fans. | tacofino.com

Tacofino Ocho
Neighbourhood: Main Street
Ontario St. & East 5th Ave. | WEBSITE
Tacofino Announces Next Two Editions of ‘Shift Change’ and Program Extension Through 2021
The Scout Community, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Popular

Reader Poll / Downtown

Was ‘Cold Tea’ Appropriately Punished for Hosting a 100-Person New Year’s Eve Party?

In this poll we ask our readers to chime in on the $2,300 fine levied against the new Granville Strip restaurant.

Intelligence Briefs

On Normality Delayed and the Most Selfishly Reckless Restaurant in Vancouver

In her latest read of the food and drink news, Talia finds resolutions and people making drinks out of spent Christmas trees.

Opening Soon / Downtown

‘Cold Tea’ Softly Opens in Storied Location

The launch of the 130-seat, 4,600 sqft Chinese/Vietnamese restaurant was set back by the pandemic, but they're good to go.

Drinker

Unemployed Sommelier Earnestly Tries to Review Brutal, 190 Proof ‘Everclear’

The pandemic isn't going to stop wine guy Prescott Vanmeyer III from tasting new and altogether exciting things...

36 Places
Heads Up

Dining Between Boxing Day and New Years Day

The pandemic has further complicated the already weird final week of the year, so we've tried to make sense of it all.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Check Out WELL, the New Eating Series by Mikaela Reuben and Legends Haul

Community News / Yaletown

Provence Marinaside and Cedar Creek Estate Winery Pair Up for Special Menu

Community News / Downtown

Hawksworth Launches H’s Brut in Time for the Holidays

Community News / East Vancouver

Odd Society Spirits Launches Cocktail Kits That Come Complete With Exclusive Craft Syrups