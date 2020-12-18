You Need to Try This New Caramelized Sablefish Dish at Main Street’s Anh and Chi

You Need To Try This is a running archive of all the awesome drinks and delicious dishes we’ve come across over the course of our professional and private lives.

One of the newest dishes on the menu at Main Street’s popular Anh and Chi is the Cá Kho To, which sees cake-like caramelized sablefish bathing in super complex, sweetly peppered broth with rock sugar, fish sauce, fried shallots, green onion and enough bird’s eye chilies to alter the course of your evening (should you choose to consume them). There’s just so much going on in this dish: so much flavour; so much balanced subtlety. Cá Kho To is typically prepared with much firmer catfish on top of rice, so the Anh and Chi version can be considered something of a welcome fancy dress up. Best enjoyed with a Shiso Gimlet cocktail.