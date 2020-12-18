You Need To Try This / Main Street

You Need to Try This New Caramelized Sablefish Dish at Main Street’s Anh and Chi

Portrait

You Need To Try This is a running archive of all the awesome drinks and delicious dishes we’ve come across over the course of our professional and private lives.

One of the newest dishes on the menu at Main Street’s popular Anh and Chi is the Cá Kho To, which sees cake-like caramelized sablefish bathing in super complex, sweetly peppered broth with rock sugar, fish sauce, fried shallots, green onion and enough bird’s eye chilies to alter the course of your evening (should you choose to consume them). There’s just so much going on in this dish: so much flavour; so much balanced subtlety. Cá Kho To is typically prepared with much firmer catfish on top of rice, so the Anh and Chi version can be considered something  of a welcome fancy dress up. Best enjoyed with a Shiso Gimlet cocktail.

Anh and Chi
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3388 Main Street, Vancouver, BC | 604-878-8883 | WEBSITE
You Need to Try This New Caramelized Sablefish Dish at Main Street’s Anh and Chi
Where to Find Vancouver’s Best Cocktail Kits This Holiday Season

There are 0 comments

Main Street

Seen In Vancouver / Main Street

Take a Look Inside the New Main Street Location of Nouvelle Nouvelle

The minimalist aesthetic makes for a subtle yet compelling backdrop, allowing the carefully considered inventory to pop.

Vancouverites / Main Street

10 Questions With Molly Spittal, Designer & Co-Founder of Vancouver’s Own Decade Studio Denim

The local company creates killer jeans, overalls and jackets, sewn ethically and made with 100% low-environmental-impact cotton.

Comfort Food / Main Street

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Fried Chicken ‘Kickass Rice’ at Torafuku

Eat the chicken first so as to allow you to cleanly chopstick the daylights out of the egg and cabbage, thus fluffing the rice.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Inside ‘Sula’ — Opening Soon on Main Street

The second location of a Commercial Drive favourite will bring the foods of Mangalore and Mumbai to Riley Park this month.

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We Want a Big Bite of Downlow Burger’s Limited Edition ‘Monster Mash’ Halloween Special

Think beef patty, spicy fried chicken, crispy fried pork belly, jalapeño ranch, cheddar, lettuce and tomato layered on a potato bun.

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

Cool Things We Want at Mt. Pleasant’s Much + Little

From kitchen things to clothing, the shop stocks local brands and handmade goods that make us smile in hard times.

Popular

Intelligence Briefs

On DoorDash Being Cheap Jerks and There Being No Vaccine for Empty Dining Rooms

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds big city shutdowns and dark clouds gathered for hospitality

Tea and Two Slices

On Clutching Pearls in Point Grey and Fining Anti-Maskers the Maximum Amount

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds a Canucks dumpster fire and fends off cops without a knife.

7 Places
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // Sandwich Picks from Lil Bird, Frying Pan, Beetbox, Pepino’s, La Grotta and More

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

Inside Juanita, Opening Soon in Kitsilano

The new 135-seat restaurant from Jane and Fraser Young is on track to launch at 1516 Yew Street in early 2021.

Previous
Chambar to Celebrate New Year’s Eve With Six-Course Réveillon Menu
Next
Cibo Trattoria and Ancora Reveal Multiple Menus for New Year’s Eve

You Need To Try This

See more from You Need To Try This
13 Places
You Need To Try This

Where to Find Vancouver’s Best Cocktail Kits This Holiday Season

One of the only silver linings of the pandemic has been the allowance for take-home cocktail kits. Here's where to score yours.

10 Places
You Need To Try This

A Sweet and Bitter Guide to Finding Vancouver’s Best Holiday Chocolates

From booze-infused to sculptural centrepieces, we've mapped out the goods for every level of chocolate-lover on your list.

20 Places
You Need To Try This

A Quick Guide to Scoring Vancouver’s Best Baked Goods This Holiday Season

From classic Christmas cakes to seasonal cookies, we've mapped out local sweets guaranteed to give you a festive sugar rush...

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

A Reminder that Sometimes the Least Photogenic Dish on the Menu Is One of the Best

A piece of Steelhead prepared 'en papillote' at Au Comptoir rekindles a debate on what should make a dish worthy of sharing.