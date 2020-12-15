Legends Haul Announces Three New Curated Holiday Gift Boxes

THE GOODS FROM LEGENDS HAUL

Coquitlam, BC | Legends Haul has added three new Curated Gift Boxes to our Holiday Gift Guide selection, available for pick-up or delivery throughout the holiday season. Each box includes a carefully selected assortment of locally made and sourced specialty items, designed to please everyone on your list.

The three new Gift Boxes are:

Night in Italy ($115) A few of Legends Haul Italian Favourites to gift someone this Holiday! Cowichan Pasta, Sundried Tomatoes, Nocciolata, Sugo Sauce Arrabbiata Pasta Sauce, rustichella d’abruzzo pesto, Urbani Truffle and Porcini Can, Domencia Electus Olive Oil, Nightingale Biscotti.

Love Yourself ($110) Love Yourself with this amazing curated gift box! Blume Tumeric Latte Mix, Within Us Coconut Collagen Creamer, Nectrous Hard Soap Bar, Agro Espresso, Kiwi Collagen Tablets, 33 Acres Sparking Water.

The Ultimate Spread ($90) Perfect Gift for someone special this Holiday. These are some of our favourites. Mumgry Chocolate Peanut Butter, Bodega Restaurant piquillo pepper relish, Luv The Grub Blueberry Sage Chutney, Caplansky Ballpark Mustard, Salt Spring Island Strawberry Fig Vinegar, Bukobaba Coco Jam.

You can shop all of the Curated Holiday Boxes here.