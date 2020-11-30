Legends Haul Launches Chef-Curated Holiday Gift Boxes Filed With Local Deliciousness

The GOODS from Legends Haul

Vancouver, BC | Legends Haul, Metro Vancouver’s one-of-a-kind home grocery delivery service, has officially launched its chef-curated and consciously-sourced online Holiday Shop. Featuring an array of themed and customizable gift boxes, festive baking, and “Home for the Haulidays” dinner offerings, Legends Haul continues to champion local by supporting families, farmers, small producers, and restaurants.

The community can find goods from Livia Bakery, Chambar, Nightingale, DL Chicken Shack, Beetbox, Beta5 Chocolates, Kula Kitchen, Urban Tadka, Maenam, Mumgry Nut Butters, The Pie Shoppe, Cafe Medina, and Legends Haul’s own Essentials line, to name a few.

“From the very beginning, our mission has always been to make a positive impact on our local food ecosystem,” explains Alex Ploughman, managing partner at Legends Haul, who has worked in restaurants around the world for the past decade. “Now, more than ever, is the time to support our local hospitality industry. At Legends Haul, there are so many ways to do this, and we are proud to give our friends the avenue to showcase their products, dishes, and creations to a wider audience. The Holiday Shop is an easy one-stop for people to explore what is in their home province and order for themselves or loved ones.”

The products in each Legends Haul Holiday Gift Box (starting from $40 to $180) are all hand-picked with love, with many made exclusively for Legends Haul. Themes include:

The Chef Box: For amateur home cooks or professionals , this box has been curated by chef Alex and features uniquely local kitchen staples including salts, spices, oils, vinegars, honeys, and chutneys.

The Charcuterie Box: A cheese lover’s dream, featuring an amazing selection of local artisan cheeses, meats, pickles, and mustards.

The Local Legends Box: Super tasty holiday themed products (like melt-in-your-mouth shortbread), from a number local businesses in the Greater Vancouver Area.

The Family Gift Box: Mums everywhere will love the hand-crafted Mumgry Peanut included in this box. This box also includes a Local cookbook, plus a delicious mix of sweet and salty treats like Livia Hot Chocolate, Indian Pantry Chai, Medina Granola, DownLow Spiced Cashews and Nightingale Nougat.

The Brunch Box: The ultimate holiday hangover cure, delivered, featuring organic eggs, Legends Haul’s in-house creations (Spades hand-crafted bacon and Boheme Grove small batch sausages), Cafe Medina Granola, Livia Sourdough, East Van Jam and Birchwood Vanilla Yogurt.

The Sweet Box: Perfect for those with a sweet tooth. This smaller box option features sweet treats from Nightingale, Cadeaux Bakery, Go Bio Gummies, and Beta5 Chocolates.

For those making holiday meals at home, Legends Haul makes it easy with its Home for the Haulidays collection, which includes everything one would need for a full meal – fresh JD Farms turkeys, prime rib roasts, local vegetables, dinner ingredients, and desserts. Customers can pre-order for delivery up until December 24, 2020.

In addition, customers can add local spirits, wine, beer, and cocktails to their orders to be included with their delivery.

Legends Haul currently offers free delivery in regions across Metro Vancouver. Orders placed by 9p.m. the day before is delivered the next day. Deliveries can also be scheduled.

To learn more about Legends Haul holiday offerings and to order, please visit shop.legendshaul.com.

About Legends Haul | Legends Haul is specialized in delivering consciously sourced food ingredients to individuals, restaurants and retailers. Utilizing our resources during this overwhelming time to get good food into homes across the Lower Mainland seemed the obvious step forward. The Legends team is committed to continue growing this new division and offering chef chosen, consciously sourced ingredients that support local farmers, producers, and restaurants.