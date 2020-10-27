Victoria’s Award-Winning Inn at Laurel Point Seeks Event Planner, Event Manager

The GOODS from Inn at Laurel Point

Victoria, BC | Inn at Laurel Point is currently accepting applications for two positions, Event Manager and Event Planner. Details on both roles are laid out below:

Job Title: Event Manager | Job Status: Permanent, Full-time

Summary of Position: To represent Inn at Laurel Point in all guest interactions as an “Elegant, Pacific Rim Inspired waterfront inn where memories are created.” The Event Manager manages the event department and reports to the Director of Sales & Marketing. This position is responsible for servicing conferences, events and implementing strategies, policies and procedures to improve all services provided in the event department both externally to our guests and internally to our colleagues. The Event Manager has a mandate to drive revenue in both food and beverage and in ancillary revenue sources.

Responsibilities:

– Participate in the development of organizational objectives and strategic planning in relation to trends in the market place

– Responsible for the sales, coordination and servicing of both key account/high profile functions and group bookings

– Act as main contact for event and conference organizers as well as wedding couples in the detailed planning process of their event and/or conference

– Responsible for all event related information from booking to execution and dissemination of same information to all departments in a professional and timely manner. Create floor plans for the best use of space for each event

– Conduct site visits and actively sell weddings and other leisure groups as well as “catering only” bookings

– Ensure that all accounting procedures are followed including deposits, appropriate credit and pre-payment

– Maximize revenues though effective upselling

– Coordinate clients’ needs with suppliers and vendors to supply rental items, audio visual equipment, décor & themed items, and other needs as identified by the client

– Creation and maintenance of reporting including banquet revenue forecasting, annual budgets, activity reporting, trace procedures etc.

– Work closely with and actively train and support the development of events team

– Ensure all colleague appraisals and coaching is done in a professional, positive and timely manner to fully support the team and uphold Inn at Laurel Point human resources initiatives

– Maintain a constructive and positive relationship with all departments

– Review all definite sales bookings and assign them among the Events team

– Work closely with the Director of Sales & Marketing, Executive Chef, and the Director of Food & Beverage to ensure clear lines of communication

– Develop new product offerings with a goal to increase the number and quality of offerings available to meeting planners and social guests

– Develop and implement function space yield management guidelines. Review daily to ensure space is being maximized for occupancy and profitability at all times

– Ensure the integrity of OPERA and spearhead any issues with the system with OPERA directly. Participate in training and development within the system

– Lead/attend pre-convention meetings, revenue management meetings, F&B meetings, conference and sales department meetings where ever necessary

– Other duties, projects, and initiatives as assigned by the Director of Sales & Marketing

Qualifications:

– Must hold a Hospitality Management Degree or Business Degree equivalent

– Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) designation or certificate with other post-secondary degree/diploma an asset

– Minimum 1-3 years of related experience

– Must have a fundamental knowledge in Revenue Management as it relates to Catering and Sales

– Must be available outside of regular scheduled hours as required

– Strong critical thinking abilities

– Confident, well groomed, professional presentation and demeanour

– Superior interpersonal skills, and exceptional communication skills

– Ability to work under pressure, and meet deadlines

– Excellent planning and organizational skills

– Exceptional listening skills and telephone etiquette

– Excellent time management and multitasking skills

– Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, and OPERA

– Knowledge of Social Tables an asset

– Must be able to embrace the 4 core values of the Inn at Laurel Point: Excellence, Respect, Curiosity and Stewardship.

Reports To: Director of Sales & Marketing

Closing Date: Please submit your application as soon as possible as applications will be reviewed and potentially short-listed daily

Apply Now! Please email your resume to Julie Wright, Director of Human Resources, at careers (at) laurelpoint.com. For more information, contact Julie directly at 250-414-6706.

What’s in it for you?

– Competitive Salary

– Comprehensive benefits package: extended healthcare & life insurance, critical illness insurance, employer-sponsored RRSP contribution plan

– A fun & friendly workplace culture that embraces diversity

– Best staff meal in town and by the way, it’s free!

– Complimentary parking on non-restricted days during the off-season

– Aura Waterfront Restaurant + Patio staff discount – 50%

– Friends & Family hotel discount (so you can show off your amazing workplace)

– Candidate referral bonus – $300

– Industry discounts

– Leader of the month recognition program

– Workshops

– Skill and advancement training programs

Thank you for considering Inn at Laurel Point as your employer of choice!

Job Title: Event Planner | Job Status: Permanent, Full-time

Summary of Position: To represent Inn at Laurel Point in all guest interactions as an “Elegant, Pacific Rim Inspired waterfront inn where memories are created.” This position is accountable for the complete coordination and supervision of group events and weddings from the point of contract signing to post event follow-up and final billing.

Responsibilities:

– Promptly respond to all client inquiries and provide immediate attention to their needs

– Responsible for managing group blocks (whether passed along from a Sales Manager or booked directly through the Events team)

– Act as main contact for event and conference organizers as well as wedding couples in the detailed planning process of their event and/or conference

– Obtain and confirm event related details with clients. Organize and disseminate information to all departments through e-mail, group resumes, and banquet event orders in a professional and timely manner

– Maintain close relationship with all hotel departments to meet and communicate each groups’ needs

– Attend banquet event review meetings, daily hotel line-up meetings, and monthly department meetings as required

– Create floor plans for the best use of space for each event

– Conduct site visits and actively sell weddings and other leisure groups as well as “catering only” bookings

– Ensure that all accounting procedures are followed including deposits, appropriate credit and pre-payment

– Maximize revenues through effective upselling

– Coordinate clients’ needs with suppliers and vendors to supply rental items, audio visual equipment, décor & themed items, and other needs as identified by the client

– Other duties, projects, and initiatives as assigned by the Director of Sales & Marketing or Event Manager

Qualifications

– Sound knowledge of food and beverage, banquet/catering and hotel operations

– Minimum one year of Event planning experience, preferably in a hotel environment

– Post-secondary education in Hospitality & Tourism Management or related field an asset

– Fundamental knowledge of OPERA (or other property management system) and Social Tables an asset

– Excellent knowledge of Word and Excel

– Must be able to work Tuesday to Saturday on a weekly basis

– Must be available outside of regular scheduled hours as required

– Strong critical thinking and negotiation abilities

– Strong organizational skills and attention to detail

– Strong written and verbal communication skills

– Exceptional listening skills and telephone etiquette

– Ability to multi-task, prioritize and work well under pressure

– Confident, well groomed, professional presentation

– Must be self-motivated, professional and be able to work with colleagues at all levels

– A strong focus on service and exceptional guest and colleague relationship building

– Must be able to embrace the 4 core values of the Laurel Point Inn: Excellence, Respect, Curiosity and Stewardship

Reports To: Event Manager

Closing Date: Please submit your application as soon as possible as applications will be reviewed and potentially short-listed daily

Apply Now! Please email your resume to Julie Wright, Director of Human Resources, at careers (at) laurelpoint.com. For more information, contact Julie directly at 250-414-6706.

What’s in it for you?

– Competitive Salary

– Comprehensive benefits package: extended healthcare & life insurance, critical illness insurance, employer-sponsored RRSP contribution plan

– A fun & friendly workplace culture that embraces diversity

– Best staff meal in town and by the way, it’s free!

– Complimentary parking on non-restricted days during the off-season

– Aura Waterfront Restaurant + Patio staff discount – 50%

– Friends & Family hotel discount (so you can show off your amazing workplace)

– Candidate referral bonus – $300

– Industry discounts

– Leader of the month recognition program

– Workshops

– Skill and advancement training programs

Thank you for considering Inn at Laurel Point as your employer of choice!