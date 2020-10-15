Beloved Local Brunch Institution ‘Cafe Medina’ to Launch Dinner Service This Month

The GOODS from Cafe Medina

Vancouver BC | Café Medina fans rejoice — the beloved Vancouver brunch institution will offer a new way to enjoy the Medina mystique by offering a new Mediterranean-inspired, wine-and-small-plates Medina After Dark dinner service starting October 22.

Available Thursdays through Saturdays for dine-in as well as pickup and delivery, Executive Chef Chris West’s evening food menu offers an array of savoury snacks, small plates and housemade breads, spreads and sides available à la carte and as part of two tasting-menu options that include, among others:

Carrote (raita, persillade, za’atar), $12;

Legume Vert (broccolini, tahini, sesame seeds), $12;

Halloumi (Aleppo honey, toasted pistachio, pita chips), $14;

Harissa Prawns (Sole Food Farms greens, barrel-aged feta, orange, fennel), $16;

Hummus Pitryot (roasted mushrooms, hummus, housemade flatbread), $17;

Le Thon (pickled beans, Castelvetrano olives, egg), $17;

Coca (seasonal ingredients, housemade sourdough flatbread), $18;

Hummus Agneau (lamb, hummus, jus, pomegranate, housemade flatbread), $18;

Café Medina General Manager Jenna Briscoe will bring her accomplished background as a sommelier to bear by curating a comprehensive list of wines that will have a Mediterranean coastal feel and offering suggestions on the pairing potential of each varietal. A happy hour menu featuring specially priced beer, cocktails and wine and a limited food menu will also be offered from 3 to 6 p.m.

“Jenna, Chris and the whole team has worked extremely hard to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience unlike anything else we’ve seen in Vancouver to date,” says Café Medina owner Robbie Kane. “We can’t wait to welcome longtime fans and new visitors alike and offer them the same sustenance, service and atmosphere we pride ourselves on providing every day in a new nighttime setting.”

MEDINA AFTER DARK RESERVATIONS, TAKEOUT AND DELIVERY | Limited reservations for parties of two to six people for Café Medina’s new Medina After Dark services offered Thursdays through Saturdays beginning October 22 can be made via exploretock.com/medinacafe. Medina at Night menu items are also available for pickup by calling the restaurant at 604-879-3114 or ordering via Ritual and Tock, with delivery also available through DoorDash.

ABOUT CAFÉ MEDINA | Café Medina has been serving up its signature brand of Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, connoisseur-savvy coffee, sweet sustenance via the city’s best Belgian waffles and a pioneering attitude towards café culture since opening in 2008. A quaint, bistro-styled restaurant replete with old-world charm and proprietor Robbie Kane’s determined philosophy of enlightened hospitality, Café Medina provides a full complement of fresh and eclectic breakfast, lunch and daily brunch alternatives seven days a week as well as ‘Medina After Dark’ wine-bar experiences Thursdays through Sundays. Since moving to its new location in Vancouver’s Library District at 780 Richards Street in 2014, the new Café Medina has continued to garner numerous rave reviews, cementing its longstanding reputation as one of the city’s not-to-be-missed dining destinations.