Vancouver’s Aburi Restaurants Trail Blaze New Home Dining Solutions

Vancouver, BC | As Canadians head into fall while riding out the second wave of the pandemic, Aburi Restaurants Canada (the restaurant group behind Miku, Minami, Aburi Hana, TORA and Gyoza Bar) is launching a new platform to make at-home dining more exciting and accessible. Aburi at Home brings cuisine from each of their restaurants together under one comprehensive site www.aburiathome.com for ease of ordering pickup or delivery. The demand for their unique culinary offerings has continued to grow and guests can now order their go-to dishes or adopt new favourites as they explore all the restaurants available to them under the Aburi Restaurants Canada portfolio.

On the new platform, guests select their city, and are directed to an array of restaurant concepts near them, with diverse culinary and price options. They can also read the story behind each of the culinary concepts to find out more about the food they will be enjoying, including the ethos, history and level of care behind each dish. Aburi at Home provides a solution to discerning diners who expect the elevated experience associated with Aburi Restaurants, but in the comfort of their own home.

“As we navigate through these uncertain times, the safety of our customers is our utmost priority. We appreciate our guest’s desire to have quality bespoke cuisine, but also understand some reluctance to dining out. We’ve created Aburi at Home so that our guests can still enjoy an elevated culinary experience, but within the comfort of their homes,” says Seigo Nakamura, Founder and CEO of Aburi Restaurants Canada.

With a comprehensive platform designed for ease of use, anyone from a most discerning culinary aficionado or ramen enthusiast alike can find the perfect meal via Aburi at Home’s esteemed partners. Delivery is available via UberEATS’ exciting new online platform or through their app, and pickup is provided through Tock or Ritual. For full convenience, orders can also continue to be placed via these pickup or delivery apps as well.

The Aburi at Home restaurants are:

Vancouver

Miku Vancouver is one of the top culinary destinations in Vancouver, and has set the standard for the best sushi in the city, including modern Japanese dishes, signature Aburi sushi and contemporary Japanese desserts, such as the famous Green Tea Opera cake with housemade matcha ice cream.

Gyoza Bar offers outstanding, yet approachable modern Japanese comfort food, including flavourful and hearty ramen made without MSG, a variety of gyoza, and a signature Japanese-Mexican interpretation of katsu (Japanese deep-fried cutlet) through its current pop-up Marukatsu Cuisine.

Minami exemplifies the finest and most vibrant dishes, emphasizing locally sourced and seasonal ingredients. Expertly combining global flavours and cutting-edge techniques, Minami showcases a culinary focus on land-based dishes, signature flame-seared Aburi sushi, and mouth-watering Japanese-Euro influenced desserts crafted in-house by their pastry team. Guest favourites include bespoke tiers (bentos) and sushi platters.

Toronto

Miku Toronto’s inventive dishes and flame-seared sushi has made them one of the city’s top culinary destinations for elevated Japanese fare. The menu was perfected by Corporate Executive Chef, Kazuya Matsuoka, along with Chef de Cuisine, Michael Acero and Head Sushi Chef, Kazuki Uchigoshi. They’ve combined traditional Japanese flavours and techniques with local, East Coast elements to create a truly memorable dining experience.

Aburi Hana has quickly become a Yorkville gastronomic sensation, bringing the artistry of a modern Kyo-Kaiseki (Kyoto-style Kaiseki) experience with the freshest of Canadian culinary expressions. Procuring the finest seasonally-harvested ingredients from Japan and Canada, Executive Chef Ryusuke Nakagawa showcases his contemporary culinary techniques with bespoke ingredients, unparalleled presentation and spectacular flavour profiles.

Aburi TORA specializes in incorporating innovative technology with delicious, yet approachable, tapas-style Japanese dishes, Aburi sushi, and EdoMae style nigiri to delight the entire family. The menu was designed to please palates of all ages, and offers a vast array of vegetarian options.

As the leader in North America for hospitality innovation, Aburi Restaurants Canada are constantly reimagining the dining experience. In 2008, they introduced aburi-style cuisine to Canada and have continued to lead with trailblazing cuisine, technology and concepts to elevate the guest experience. Today, during one of the world’s most challenging times, Aburi Restaurants Canada have created an original concept again by offering choice and comfort through the launch of www.aburiathome.com.

