Restaurant Graveyard / Chinatown

Chinatown’s ‘Bestie’ Is Closing, Will Serve Final Plates of Currywurst This Weekend

Portrait

The ever-evolving Restaurant Graveyard series looks back at the countless closed establishments that helped propel Vancouver’s food and drink forward. Full A-Z with maps and photos here. May they never be forgotten!

I’m really going to miss Bestie, especially Table No. 5 in the window. The little German sausage and beer restaurant in Chinatown will close this weekend after its seven-year run at 105 East Pender Street. Opened to immediate success by first-timers Clinton McDougall and Dane Brown in the summer of 2013, the 25-seater was probably best known for its sauced-up currywurst and fries, but its clean and colourful interior design – done with the assistance of David Scott of local architecture firm Scott & Scott – made diners fall for the place in a much deeper way. It was a good, tight concept deserving of more time on this earth. Secret weapons: three cheese sauce, leberkase sandwiches and an excellent soundtrack.

Note: If you want one last bite, Bestie’s final service is this Sunday, October 4th.

The following images were taken on opening day…

Bestie
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
105 E. Pender St. | 604-620-1175 | WEBSITE
