Cibo Trattoria to Host Special Thanksgiving Weekend Dinner Services

The GOODS from Cibo

Vancouver, BC | Cibo Trattoria Executive Chef Jesse Zuber will help guests gather and give thanks when he serves up a special Italian-inspired Thanksgiving menu at the downtown destination this October long weekend.

Offered exclusively from Saturday, October 10 through Monday, October 12 in addition to Cibo’s regular nightly menu, Zuber’s Thanksgiving feast offers a trio of rustic-yet-elegant dishes available à la carte or as a three-course menu for $50 per person plus tax and gratuity, with a special feature cocktail available at both Cibo and its next-door sister hotspot Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar.

CIBO TRATTORIA THANKSGIVING DINNER MENU

$50 per person plus tax and gratuity

Menu items also available à la carte

ANTIPASTI

Tortellini in Brodo

pork-stuffed tortellini in a toasted sage and rosemary infused broth

SECONDI

Turkey and all the Fixings

roasted turkey, brown butter Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce, whipped crème fraîche potatoes, cotechino, lemon stuffing

DOLCI

Pumpkin Pie

roasted heirloom pumpkin mousse, spiced Chantilly, butter crumble

FEATURED COCKTAIL

Chai’n’rye 13

Canadian Club rye, Frangelico, chai syrup, lemon juice, zingiber crabapple bitters, egg white

‘ITALIAN LONG WEEKENDS’ DEBUT SEPTEMBER 27 AND 28 | Long-weekend lovers and wine aficionados can come together to celebrate every Sunday and Monday and enjoy 50% off all wines under $150 with the purchase of any food items after 5 p.m. when ‘Italian Long Weekends’ make their menu debut at Cibo Trattoria and Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar beginning this September 27 and 28.

RESERVATIONS | Reservations for Cibo Trattoria can be made via OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at 604-602-9570, while Uva will accept walk-ins only based on availability.

Cibo’s ‘Madonna Room’ is also available for bookings on Thanksgiving Weekend and provides an intimate private dining experience for groups of up to six guests. For more information, enquiries and pricing for private functions, please email info@cibotrattoria.ca.

ABOUT CIBO TRATTORIA | Paying homage to the experience of an authentic Italian trattoria — where simple, rustic food, casual service and good wine goes hand-in-hand — Cibo Trattoria presents an unforgettable dining experience and memorable outing in the heart of downtown Vancouver whether for daily breakfast, lunch or dinner service or weekend brunch. Located in the city’s vibrant theatre and cultural district, Cibo’s cozy and inviting dining room is the perfect spot for any occasion or social gathering — a warm and intimate enclave where guests can relax and enjoy a wide-ranging list of Old- and New-World wines and sample hearty, Italian-inspired dishes and daily specials made from scratch and prepared in a traditional manner that showcases understated elegance on each plate.