Community News / Downtown

Cibo Trattoria to Host Special Thanksgiving Weekend Dinner Services

Portrait

The GOODS from Cibo

Vancouver, BC | Cibo Trattoria Executive Chef Jesse Zuber will help guests gather and give thanks when he serves up a special Italian-inspired Thanksgiving menu at the downtown destination this October long weekend.

Offered exclusively from Saturday, October 10 through Monday, October 12 in addition to Cibo’s regular nightly menu, Zuber’s Thanksgiving feast offers a trio of rustic-yet-elegant dishes available à la carte or as a three-course menu for $50 per person plus tax and gratuity, with a special feature cocktail available at both Cibo and its next-door sister hotspot Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar.

CIBO TRATTORIA THANKSGIVING DINNER MENU
$50 per person plus tax and gratuity
Menu items also available à la carte

ANTIPASTI
Tortellini in Brodo
pork-stuffed tortellini in a toasted sage and rosemary infused broth

SECONDI
Turkey and all the Fixings
roasted turkey, brown butter Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce, whipped crème fraîche potatoes, cotechino, lemon stuffing

DOLCI
Pumpkin Pie
roasted heirloom pumpkin mousse, spiced Chantilly, butter crumble

FEATURED COCKTAIL
Chai’n’rye 13
Canadian Club rye, Frangelico, chai syrup, lemon juice, zingiber crabapple bitters, egg white

‘ITALIAN LONG WEEKENDS’ DEBUT SEPTEMBER 27 AND 28 | Long-weekend lovers and wine aficionados can come together to celebrate every Sunday and Monday and enjoy 50% off all wines under $150 with the purchase of any food items after 5 p.m. when ‘Italian Long Weekends’ make their menu debut at Cibo Trattoria and Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar beginning this September 27 and 28.

RESERVATIONS | Reservations for Cibo Trattoria can be made via OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at 604-602-9570, while Uva will accept walk-ins only based on availability.

Cibo’s ‘Madonna Room’ is also available for bookings on Thanksgiving Weekend and provides an intimate private dining experience for groups of up to six guests. For more information, enquiries and pricing for private functions, please email info@cibotrattoria.ca.

ABOUT CIBO TRATTORIA | Paying homage to the experience of an authentic Italian trattoria — where simple, rustic food, casual service and good wine goes hand-in-hand — Cibo Trattoria presents an unforgettable dining experience and memorable outing in the heart of downtown Vancouver whether for daily breakfast, lunch or dinner service or weekend brunch. Located in the city’s vibrant theatre and cultural district, Cibo’s cozy and inviting dining room is the perfect spot for any occasion or social gathering — a warm and intimate enclave where guests can relax and enjoy a wide-ranging list of Old- and New-World wines and sample hearty, Italian-inspired dishes and daily specials made from scratch and prepared in a traditional manner that showcases understated elegance on each plate.

Cibo Trattoria
Neighbourhood: Downtown
900 Seymour St. | 604-602-9570 | WEBSITE
Cibo Trattoria to Host Special Thanksgiving Weekend Dinner Services
Cibo Trattoria, Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar Introduce New Negroni, Aperitivo Hour Menus

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Vancouver Restaurant That Promised a ‘New Service Idea’ and Was Open All Night

Located at 608 West Pender Street, the mysterious Central Cafe was a fixture of downtown dining for decades.

Lexicon / Downtown

The Dictionary Entry for the Most Replayed Scene of Vancouver's 2011 Stanley Cup Riot

"The only thing that made me laugh in the immediate wake of the Canucks riot was the Flashbang Nutshot."

6 Places
Heads Up / Downtown

Eight Films to Watch at Home and On the Big Screen During the Vancouver International Film Fest

Thalia goes through the many films screening at VIFF this year and taps eight for her Must Watch list...

TBT / Downtown

Five Years Ago Today, This Short-Lived Wine Bar Was Getting Ready for Opening Day

This #TBT is a reminder that it would be great if we could support the little guys if/when we can. The chain restaurants will be fine. 

Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Onion Ring-Topped Bacon Cheeseburger at Hawksworth

Beyond the taste of the delicious thing, the appeal is sustained by an appreciation of consistently perfect presentation.

Heads Up / Downtown

‘The Truffle Hunters’ Film Set to Draw Food Lovers to Exclusive Screenings

Tickets to watch this gem on the big screen aren't quite as hard to come by as the fancy Italian truffles at its centre, but they are still limited to only 50 seats per venue per screening.

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Vancouver Restaurant That Promised a ‘New Service Idea’ and Was Open All Night

Located at 608 West Pender Street, the mysterious Central Cafe was a fixture of downtown dining for decades.

Drinker

Canadian Sommelier Sips Taco Bell’s New ‘Jalapeno Noir’ Red Wine, Reacts Predictably

The wine is made by Queenston Mile in Ontario's Niagara region and is meant to pair with a "Toasted Cheesy Chalupa".

Tea and Two Slices

On the Downtown Eastside Not Escaping Covid and Blaming Social Media for Everything

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds Kevin Bieksa in a suit and sharks tied up in power lines.

Intelligence Briefs

On New Restaurant Surcharges and How Covid Is Changing the Lives of Hospitality Workers

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia learns of street vendor bummers and the wintry patio season to come.

Comfort Food / Gastown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // This Is Why There Are a Half-Dozen Locations of Meat & Bread

The rolled-up beauty is hit with high heat to blister the skin, resulting in toothsome crackling that will make your knees buckle.

Previous
New Location of CRAFT Beer Market Looks to Fill 200 Jobs at Socially-Distant Hiring Fairs
Next
Fjällräven’s Local Guide Program Features Backpack Art Series

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Gastown

Cadeaux Bakery Primed for Thanksgiving With Special Pies, Tarts, Croissants and More

Community News / Victoria

Reset & Reconnect This Fall With a Wellness Retreat at Victoria’s Magnolia Hotel & Spa

Community News / Kitsilano

Fjällräven’s Local Guide Program Features Backpack Art Series

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Railtown Cafe Getting Into the Autumn Spirit This October With Pumpkin EVERYTHING