North Shore’s Bufala Seeks Sous Chef

THE GOODS FROM BUFALA

Vancouver, BC | We’re looking for a Sous Chef. The ideal candidate would have experience in a high volume, full production restaurant kitchen and must excel in execution on the line. Management or Sous Chef experience preferred. This position is full-time. To apply, please send your resumes to ogi [at] gooseneck.ca.

KEY ATTRIBUTES & QUALIFICATIONS

– Excellent high volume culinary production skills.

– Maintains a positive attitude at all times and keeps staff morale high.

– Has a natural sense of urgency while still being able to keep calm and make effective decisions under pressure.

– Strong communication skills with regard to Front of House and Back of House.

Why join the team at Bufala?

– Fun, energetic atmosphere & delicious food

– Competitive industry wages

– 8 hour work days, 2 days off together, and no late nights

– Full medical benefits

– Discounts at Bufala, Lucky Taco, Wildebeest, Bells and Whistles, and The Diamond

Wage based on experience + weekly tips.

Bufala is owned by Gooseneck Hospitality. Gooseneck Hospitality is expanding in all areas of dining throughout the greater Vancouver area. Working within Gooseneck Hospitality offers room for career growth with an expanding company.