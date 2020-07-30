Community News / Downtown

Chambar Launches New ‘Into the Wild’ Line of Prepared Meals

The GOODS from Chambar

Vancouver, BC | Chambar’s lets you take the refined flavours of one of the city’s most acclaimed restaurants ‘Into the Wild’ with you.

After closing their doors in mid-March, Chambar Restaurant began making free meals for residents of the Downtown Eastside so the food they still had on hand wouldn’t go to waste. The resulting partnership, Food Coalition provided meals to over 20 thousand vulnerable people, and still continues.

Building on the foundations of that charitable endeavour (as well as her own experience as a working mother trying to home-school three rambunctious boys), Chambar co-owner Karri Green-Schuermans recognized an opportunity to help families stock table-ready, nutritious meals in their freezers.

Initially available as take-out items at the restaurant or as add-ons to meal delivery, the entire line of frozen products is now available across Vancouver via grocery delivery and select grocery stores. Chambar’s frozen “Into the Wild” showcases some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes, as well as four foundational cooking staples: a curry sauce and three nutritious broths, both bone and vegetarian:

MAINS
Lamb Tagine
Moroccan Meatballs
Braised Short Ribs
Miso & Parsnip Risotto

STAPLES
Tamarind & Coconut Plant-based Curry
Chicken Bone Broth
Beef Bone Broth
Mushroom Broth

Perfectly seasoned and ready to defrost, Chambar’s prepared meals can be served as-is or bumped-up with ingredients from your pantry, fridge or home garden. Each selection also boasts a dedicated cooking video, hosted by Chef Nico Schuermans, offering tips to personalize and present your meal. Videos can be found on the Chambar website.

These frozen meals are great for boating, the cabin, or camping. An added bonus? The packages save cooler space by acting as ice packs simultaneously perfecting outdoor sustenance and easy restaurant-quality entertaining.

Get behind-the-scenes access to one of Vancouver’s most beloved kitchens with Chambar’s prepared meals.

Chambar’s prepared Meals are available for pick-up at the restaurant, delivery via FromTo, Spud and Legends Haul grocery delivery, at Stong’s Markets and coming-soon to Choices Markets locations.

Chambar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
568 Beatty St. | 604-879-7119 | WEBSITE
Table Service Returns to Chambar on May 28th

