Inventive New Pastry Line-Up Available Now at Bel Café

The GOODS from Bel Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Starting this week, both Bel Café Downtown and Kitsilano locations are offering a new selection of delectable pastries created by talented Senior Pastry Sous Chef, Tessa Faulkner, including a rosemary twist, a cinnamon morning bun, a raspberry vanilla scone, a miso almond kouign amann, and a ham and cheese savoury bostock.

“It’s very exciting to share our latest pastry creations with guests as we welcome them back to Bel Café,” says Tessa. “Just in time for summer, we think these items will be a great complement to the beloved favourites remaining on the menu.”

Brand new to Bel Café are: the fun, savoury rosemary twist ($3.25); the sweet and sugary cinnamon morning bun ($3.75); the fruity raspberry vanilla scone ($3.50); the unexpected miso almond kouign amann ($4); and the classic ham and cheese savoury bostock ($4).

Tessa has worked in various professional kitchens from California to England, and has focused specifically on pastry for over nine years. She joined the Bel Café team in 2019 and is thrilled to be working with fresh ingredients and exploring unique flavour combinations.

Bel Café continues to offer incredible Daily Deals at both locations, with an enticing variety of options available every day of the week including: Monday Motivation (order any small or medium beverage and be upgraded to the next size up at no additional cost); 2 for Tuesday (two nutritious sandwiches plus two half Tuscan Kale salads for just $22); Wednesday Comfort Combo (Bel Café signature tomato soup and grilled cheese combo for only $10); Treat Yourself Thursday (order any house-made pastry and get a second one free); Feel Good Friday (start the weekend right, order a salad and receive a juice for just $12); and Bel Brunch Weekends (order the famous avocado toast topped with a 6-minute egg, and get a small coffee for only $8).

Both Bel Café locations are open for dine-in, with take-out and delivery options available through Ritual and DoorDash. Learn more about recently added government-sanctioned precautionary measures online.

About Bel Café | David Hawksworth’s Bel Café combines expertly prepared food and beverages with efficient and friendly service in an inviting, vibrant and chic setting. A selection of ‘ready to go’ items feature fresh baked pastries, gourmet sandwiches, salads, nourishing soups, delicate desserts. Specialty coffees are custom roasted locally and served by a team of highly trained baristas. Artisan teas, fresh pressed juices and local lattes are also available. Bel Café is located at 801 West Georgia Street at Howe and now at 1780 West 3rd Street at Burrard. For more information visit: www.belcafe.com.