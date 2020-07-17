Community News / Downtown

Inventive New Pastry Line-Up Available Now at Bel Café

Portrait

The GOODS from Bel Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Starting this week, both Bel Café Downtown and Kitsilano locations are offering a new selection of delectable pastries created by talented Senior Pastry Sous Chef, Tessa Faulkner, including a rosemary twist, a cinnamon morning bun, a raspberry vanilla scone, a miso almond kouign amann, and a ham and cheese savoury bostock.

“It’s very exciting to share our latest pastry creations with guests as we welcome them back to Bel Café,” says Tessa. “Just in time for summer, we think these items will be a great complement to the beloved favourites remaining on the menu.”

Brand new to Bel Café are: the fun, savoury rosemary twist ($3.25); the sweet and sugary cinnamon morning bun ($3.75); the fruity raspberry vanilla scone ($3.50); the unexpected miso almond kouign amann ($4); and the classic ham and cheese savoury bostock ($4).

Tessa has worked in various professional kitchens from California to England, and has focused specifically on pastry for over nine years. She joined the Bel Café team in 2019 and is thrilled to be working with fresh ingredients and exploring unique flavour combinations.

Bel Café continues to offer incredible Daily Deals at both locations, with an enticing variety of options available every day of the week including: Monday Motivation (order any small or medium beverage and be upgraded to the next size up at no additional cost); 2 for Tuesday (two nutritious sandwiches plus two half Tuscan Kale salads for just $22); Wednesday Comfort Combo (Bel Café signature tomato soup and grilled cheese combo for only $10); Treat Yourself Thursday (order any house-made pastry and get a second one free); Feel Good Friday (start the weekend right, order a salad and receive a juice for just $12); and Bel Brunch Weekends (order the famous avocado toast topped with a 6-minute egg, and get a small coffee for only $8).

Both Bel Café locations are open for dine-in, with take-out and delivery options available through Ritual and DoorDash. Learn more about recently added government-sanctioned precautionary measures online.

About Bel Café | David Hawksworth’s Bel Café combines expertly prepared food and beverages with efficient and friendly service in an inviting, vibrant and chic setting. A selection of ‘ready to go’ items feature fresh baked pastries, gourmet sandwiches, salads, nourishing soups, delicate desserts. Specialty coffees are custom roasted locally and served by a team of highly trained baristas. Artisan teas, fresh pressed juices and local lattes are also available. Bel Café is located at 801 West Georgia Street at Howe and now at 1780 West 3rd Street at Burrard. For more information visit: www.belcafe.com.

Bel Cafe (Kits)
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1780 West 3rd Avenue | WEBSITE
Inventive New Pastry Line-Up Available Now at Bel Café
Both Locations of Bel Café Launch Delicious ‘Daily Deals’ for Every Day of the Week
Bel Café
Neighbourhood: Downtown
801 West Georgia Street | 604-673-7000 | WEBSITE
Inventive New Pastry Line-Up Available Now at Bel Café
Both Locations of Bel Café Launch Delicious ‘Daily Deals’ for Every Day of the Week

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Track and Food / Downtown

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // BC Attorney General David Eby on Making Things a Little Easier

In this episode of the podcast, Eby talks about the new restaurant and bar wholesale liquor pricing parameters and much more.

Lexicon / Downtown

Over 100 Years Ago, This Ship Full of Immigrants Made Vancouver's Racism Famous

"As with many episodes in our short but often ugly history, the tragic tale of the Komagatu Maru still needs to be told..."

Opening Soon / Downtown

New Italian Restaurant ‘Tutto’ Opening Soon

The 180-seater at 901 Homer St. (southwest corner w/ Smithe) is on track to launch in mid-summer, 2020.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering the Hotel Restaurant and Bar That Championed Local Seafood

Yew in the Four Seasons (2007-2020) set an example of what a hotel restaurant could be in city in search of its culinary identity.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering the Restaurant That Made Vancouver Think It Had Officially Hit the Big Time

The coming of Market by Jean-Georges was a signal that our little town would soon join the ranks of the world's great food cities.

Opening Soon / Downtown

Inside Do Chay, Opening Soon in Yaletown

The menu will mirror that of its Kingsway twin, with wine and beer flowing from the marble bar's dozen or so taps.

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Chinatown

Remembering the Promising Chinatown Restaurant and Bar That Never Really Caught On

The 80-seat Juniper lasted five years at 185 Keefer Street having never fulfilled its pre-opening promise.

Intelligence Briefs

On Burning Matchsticks and Wondering How Long It Will Take the Restaurant Industry to Recover

In her latest read of the food and drink news, Talia finds reckonings aplenty and local Covid case counts growing.

Opening Soon / East Vancouver

‘Straight & Marrow’ Resumes Construction in the Old ‘Bistro Wagon Rouge’ Location

I did another walk-through of the space a couple of days ago and found them less than a month away from launch.

Tea and Two Slices

On the Worst Year in Human History and Homeless Campers Not Doing it For Kicks

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds wonders about the Cactus Club while branding vodka sodas.

Opening Soon / West Side

Bells and Whistles Set to Open Second Location This Summer

The Gooseneck Hospitality group is on track to launch their new sports-friendly, craft beer-loving restaurant this August.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Victoria

Victoria’s Magnolia Hotel & Spa Details Summer Packages and Perks for BC Residents

Community News / Downtown

Japanese-Mexican Influenced ‘Marukatsu Cuisine’ Pops Up Inside Gyoza Bar

Community News / Kitsilano

AnnaLena Reveals New Menu for July 15 to August 2

Community News / Whistler

Whistler’s Alta Bistro and Audain Art Museum to Collaborate on Artful Outdoor Dining Event