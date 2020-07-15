Community News / Downtown

Cibo & Uva Expand Daytime Offerings With New ‘Uva Caffè Bar’, Weekend Brunch Service

Portrait

The GOODS from Cibo

Vancouver, BC | Already beloved by night, Cibo Trattoria and Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar are excited to announce expanded daytime offerings with ‘Uva Caffè Bar’ and a reimagined weekend brunch at Cibo, now available at the twin downtown destinations.

UVA CAFFÈ BAR

The new Uva Caffè Bar menu is available for dine-in or takeout seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes specialty hot and cold espresso-based beverages, fresh-pressed juices and seasonally inspired fare created by new Executive Chef Jesse Zuber such as:

Panino Vegetariano (avocado, pickled pepperoncini, Taleggio, red onion, arugula), $8;

Panino Colazione (pancetta, provolone, egg, pesto), $9;

Panino Pacifico (smoked salmon, whipped ricotta, pickled red onion, capers), $9;

Caesar Salad (baby romaine, house dressing, focaccia crouton, Grana Padano), $8;

Power Bowl (quinoa, beets, hemp hearts, lemon vinaigrette, kale, avocado, dried cranberry, cabbage, parsley), $10;

Cibo Insalata (local organic greens, farm-fresh vegetables, honey thyme vinaigrette), $8.

Beyond a range of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options, Uva is celebrating the new menu drop by offering a two-for-one espresso drink special throughout July and introducing a loyalty card program that gives returning guests their third, sixth and 10th coffees on the house.

CIBO WEEKEND BRUNCH

Meanwhile, next door at Cibo, Zuber has introduced a deliciously fun, come-as-you-are menu of signature brunch favourites all offered for $15 on weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that includes:

BRUNCH COCKTAILS

Create-Your-Own, Self-Serve Mimosas (one bottle of Prosecco, flight of seasonally inspired juices), $45;

Brunch Affogato (soft strawberry and chocolate whip, double espresso, Kahlua, brandy), $10;

Moda Caesar (herb-infused gin, Punt e Mes, Walters Caesar mix, tomato juice, lemon, Worcestershire, pepper shrub), $10;

Agave Mixup (tequila, Walters Caesar mix, pineapple, tobasco, Worcestershire, lime); $10;

Beet Around (avua silver cachaca, Laphroaig 10yr Scotch, red beet and parsley, lime), $10.

BRUNCH DISHES, all $15

Eggs Benedict — choice of Classic (housemade sourdough English muffin, prosciutto cotto, poached eggs, Hollandaise) or Taste of Florence (housemade sourdough English muffin, whipped ricotta, spinach alla panna, poached eggs, rosemary Hollandaise);

Ciabatta French Toast (sour cream Chantilly, fruit compote, citrus curd, Amaro Nonino syrup);

The Venetian (crispy fried soft shell crab cake, poached egg, lemon aioli, spiced potato, arugula, shallot);

The Roman (sunny side egg, artichokes alla Romana, prosciutto cotto, grilled tomato, ciabatta, salsa rosa, toasted fig and honey crumble);

The Sicilian (spicy Italian sausage, sunny side egg, San Marzano tomato, crispy fried mozzarella, cannellini bean, arugula);

The Tuscan (Tuscan sausage, poached eggs, grilled ciabatta, creamed kale, cannellini bean).

Cibo’s brunch menu offerings are available exclusively for dine-in service with Cibo’s weekday lunch and dinner menus available via take-out with an additional 20% off applied to all pick-up orders from Cibo through exploretock.com/cibotrattoria.

Guests can also partake in a more exclusive dining experience by booking the Madonna Room — an elegant enclave that connects Cibo and Uva and provides a private gathering spot for small groups — for brunches and meetings during weekdays and weekends. For more information, enquiries and pricing, call 604-602-9570 or email info@cibotrattoria.ca.

RESERVATIONS | Reservations for Cibo Trattoria can be made via OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at 604-602-9570, while Uva will accept walk-ins only based on availability.

For more information about Cibo Trattoria, go to cibotrattoria.com, become a fan of /CiboTrattoria on Facebook and follow @CiboTrattoria on Twitter and @cibotrattoria on Instagram. For more information about Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar, go to uvavancouver.com, become a fan of /UvaVancouver on Facebook and follow @UvaVancouver on Twitter and @uvavancouver on Instagram.

ABOUT CIBO TRATTORIA | Paying homage to the experience of an authentic Italian trattoria — where simple, rustic food, casual service and good wine goes hand-in-hand — Cibo Trattoria presents an unforgettable dining experience and memorable outing in the heart of downtown Vancouver whether for daily breakfast, lunch or dinner service or weekend brunch. Located in the city’s vibrant theatre and cultural district, Cibo’s cozy and inviting dining room is the perfect spot for any occasion or social gathering — a warm and intimate enclave where guests can relax and enjoy a wide-ranging list of Old- and New-World wines and sample hearty, Italian-inspired dishes and daily specials made from scratch and prepared in a traditional manner that showcases understated elegance on each plate.

Cibo Trattoria
Neighbourhood: Downtown
900 Seymour St. | 604-602-9570 | WEBSITE
Cibo Trattoria Launches New Summer BBQ Boxes

