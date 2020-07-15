Cibo & Uva Expand Daytime Offerings With New ‘Uva Caffè Bar’, Weekend Brunch Service

The GOODS from Cibo

Vancouver, BC | Already beloved by night, Cibo Trattoria and Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar are excited to announce expanded daytime offerings with ‘Uva Caffè Bar’ and a reimagined weekend brunch at Cibo, now available at the twin downtown destinations.

UVA CAFFÈ BAR

The new Uva Caffè Bar menu is available for dine-in or takeout seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes specialty hot and cold espresso-based beverages, fresh-pressed juices and seasonally inspired fare created by new Executive Chef Jesse Zuber such as:

Panino Vegetariano (avocado, pickled pepperoncini, Taleggio, red onion, arugula), $8; Panino Colazione (pancetta, provolone, egg, pesto), $9; Panino Pacifico (smoked salmon, whipped ricotta, pickled red onion, capers), $9; Caesar Salad (baby romaine, house dressing, focaccia crouton, Grana Padano), $8; Power Bowl (quinoa, beets, hemp hearts, lemon vinaigrette, kale, avocado, dried cranberry, cabbage, parsley), $10; Cibo Insalata (local organic greens, farm-fresh vegetables, honey thyme vinaigrette), $8.

Beyond a range of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options, Uva is celebrating the new menu drop by offering a two-for-one espresso drink special throughout July and introducing a loyalty card program that gives returning guests their third, sixth and 10th coffees on the house.

CIBO WEEKEND BRUNCH

Meanwhile, next door at Cibo, Zuber has introduced a deliciously fun, come-as-you-are menu of signature brunch favourites all offered for $15 on weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that includes:

BRUNCH COCKTAILS Create-Your-Own, Self-Serve Mimosas (one bottle of Prosecco, flight of seasonally inspired juices), $45; Brunch Affogato (soft strawberry and chocolate whip, double espresso, Kahlua, brandy), $10; Moda Caesar (herb-infused gin, Punt e Mes, Walters Caesar mix, tomato juice, lemon, Worcestershire, pepper shrub), $10; Agave Mixup (tequila, Walters Caesar mix, pineapple, tobasco, Worcestershire, lime); $10; Beet Around (avua silver cachaca, Laphroaig 10yr Scotch, red beet and parsley, lime), $10. BRUNCH DISHES, all $15 Eggs Benedict — choice of Classic (housemade sourdough English muffin, prosciutto cotto, poached eggs, Hollandaise) or Taste of Florence (housemade sourdough English muffin, whipped ricotta, spinach alla panna, poached eggs, rosemary Hollandaise); Ciabatta French Toast (sour cream Chantilly, fruit compote, citrus curd, Amaro Nonino syrup); The Venetian (crispy fried soft shell crab cake, poached egg, lemon aioli, spiced potato, arugula, shallot); The Roman (sunny side egg, artichokes alla Romana, prosciutto cotto, grilled tomato, ciabatta, salsa rosa, toasted fig and honey crumble); The Sicilian (spicy Italian sausage, sunny side egg, San Marzano tomato, crispy fried mozzarella, cannellini bean, arugula); The Tuscan (Tuscan sausage, poached eggs, grilled ciabatta, creamed kale, cannellini bean).

Cibo’s brunch menu offerings are available exclusively for dine-in service with Cibo’s weekday lunch and dinner menus available via take-out with an additional 20% off applied to all pick-up orders from Cibo through exploretock.com/cibotrattoria.

Guests can also partake in a more exclusive dining experience by booking the Madonna Room — an elegant enclave that connects Cibo and Uva and provides a private gathering spot for small groups — for brunches and meetings during weekdays and weekends. For more information, enquiries and pricing, call 604-602-9570 or email info@cibotrattoria.ca.

RESERVATIONS | Reservations for Cibo Trattoria can be made via OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at 604-602-9570, while Uva will accept walk-ins only based on availability.

