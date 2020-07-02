Opening Soon / Main Street

Superbaba Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

Portrait

Mt. Pleasant will soon be getting a taste of Superbaba, the popular Middle Eastern restaurant concept that has been rolling around Vancouver in food truck form since 2018, and as a brick and mortar eatery in Victoria since 2017.

The new 1,600 sqft restaurant is landing this September in the recently redeveloped Kam’s Bakery address at 2419 Main Street near Broadway. Superbaba will likely launch with takeout-only, but once the Covid-19 threat is over the quick-service operation will offer 36 seats through lunch and dinner.

If you’re unfamiliar with Superbaba concept, it’s a collaboration between Robbie Kane of Cafe Medina, the team behind Tacofino (Jason Sussman, Ryan Spong, Josh Carlsen, Mike Dawson) and chef Abdallah “Dallah” El Chami, who Vancouverites first got to know through his popular “The Dallah Menu” pop-up dinners. The original Superbaba in Victoria is a very relaxed and breezy spot that’s all about warm flatbread wraps, falafel, chicken shawarma, fresh-baked pita bread dunking on a tasty selection of dips, apple baklava and more. Here are some shots of the Victoria location and the food on offer there…

  • DSCF3443
  • DSC00045_DxO
  • DSC00005_DxO
  • DSC09928_DxO
  • DSC09927_DxO
  • DSC09972_DxO
  • DSC00054_DxO
  • DSC00058_DxO
  • DSC09913_DxO
  • DSC00066_DxO
  • DSC00086_DxO
  • DSC09924_DxO
  • DSC09926_DxO
  • DSC09931_DxO
  • DSC09932_DxO
  • DSC09962_DxO
  • DSC09970_DxO
  • DSC09978_DxO
  • DSC09983_DxO
  • DSC09992_DxO
  • DSCF3410
  • DSCF3411
  • DSCF3414
  • DSCF3427
  • DSCF3433
  • DSCF3475
  • DSCF3476
  • DSC00012_DxO

I’m assuming the Mt. Pleasant iteration will also be licensed, as the Victoria location has a tight line-up of house-made drinks, local beers and ciders. I’ve seen a few renderings of the new space and it looks pretty slick with a mix of high and low tables and some broad window frontage. Shawn Rassekh of RAAF Projects is in charge of the design, with contracting by Belcarra.

  • Superbaba-Main-1
  • Superbaba-Main-2
  • Superbaba-Main-3

“We’ve grown and developed as a brand since opening our first location in Victoria and it is finally time to give Superbaba a home in Vancouver,” Dallah, Superbaba’s Chef, is quoted as saying in an upcoming press release. “The support we’ve received since opening our food truck has been incredible and we look forward to being part of the community in Mount Pleasant.”

For more information about Superbaba, go to www.eatsuperbaba.com or follow @eatsuperbaba on Instagram.

Superbaba (Main Street)
Neighbourhood: Main Street
2419 Main St. (Opening soon) | WEBSITE
Superbaba Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

