Gotham Steakhouse & Bar Reopens For Dine-In Guests

Vancouver, BC | After a temporary closure, Gotham Steakhouse & Bar is thrilled to reopen for dine-in guests today, Wednesday June 10. One of Vancouver’s favourite places for casual fine dining since 1999, Gotham is ready to welcome guests for business lunches, Social Hour cocktails with friends, elegant dinner celebrations, and memorable al fresco meet ups on the urban patio.

Throughout the past several weeks, the restaurant has offered a takeout menu and collected all gratuities to donate. Thanks to the generosity of staff and guests, Gotham will be donating $4644.80 to the local food bank, to help those in the Vancouver community.

Gotham is open for lunch Monday – Friday from 11:30am-3pm, dinner service nightly from 5pm-9pm, and Social Hour every day from 3pm-6pm in the lounge and on the patio. Live music returns with a DJ during Social Hour and musicians performing in the lounge Thursday – Saturday from 6:30pm – 10pm.

For more information or make a reservation, visit www.gothamsteakhouse.com or call 604.605.8282.

ABOUT GOTHAM STEAKHOUSE & BAR | Situated in a 1930s heritage building in the heart of Vancouver’s downtown core, Gotham Steakhouse & Bar has been one of the city’s leading dining destinations for more than 20 years. An American-style steakhouse that blends classic and contemporary culinary traditions, Gotham specializes in the finest prime-grade beef, locally sourced fish and seafood from the Pacific Coast, fresh and creative vegetable dishes, and decadent desserts for a sweet finish. At the bar, Gotham offers an array of handcrafted signature cocktails – in both classic and signature varieties – alongside an award-winning wine list and an expertly curated whiskey collection designed to complement the menu. With a luxurious Art Deco-inspired interior, live entertainment throughout the week, and an unparalleled level of hospitality, Gotham has earned its place as one of the crown jewels of Vancouver’s dining scene.

