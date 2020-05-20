The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: East Coast Lobster Roll at Popina

This series maps out our editors’ picks for Vancouver’s best and most legendary comfort foods. We encourage readers to steer us towards their favourites in the comments or by using the hashtag #ScoutYVR on social media.

There’s nothing quite like a fresh Lobster Roll. The bunned-up, hand-held, ubiquitous standard originally from New England (also long popular in our Maritimes) has never been much of a Vancouver thing, but there are a few local restaurants that have given them a good try over the years. The best among the current efforts can be found at Popina on Granville Island. The key to it is the flavour of the salad in which the full pound of lightly seasoned lobster meat is tossed. It’s all about the punchy mix of shallot, chive, celery, parsley and razor-thin radish coins brightened with lemon, all of which is set in mayonnaise. The bun, flattened on both sides for optimal exterior toasting, is super soft and a little sweet, giving the entirety a real treat-like feel. (Popina’s waterfront location adds some extra authenticity to the experience, even if it is the wrong coast!)