Tractor Foods Reopens, Announces Plans for New Locations in Victoria and West Vancouver

The GOODS from Tractor

Vancouver, BC | As government officials continue to loosen restrictions on restaurant operations in British Columbia and Ontario, Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods has announced plans to reopen a number of its counter-service stores for takeout service in the coming weeks.

Tractor locations on West 4th, West Broadway, Pender and Robson Street are now open to the public offering takeout menus of fresh and healthy staple dishes, including salads, sandwiches, stews, and nutritious bowls made with lean meats, fish, whole grains and plant-based proteins. Orders can be placed on the Tractor website or through Ritual for in-store pickup, while local delivery is available via Uber Eats or Doordash.

Starting Wednesday, May 27, Tractor stores located in the Marine Building, Olympic Village and on Yonge Street in downtown Toronto will begin offering takeout service and delivery. The Tractor Digital location at Park Place (Burrard & Dunsmuir) is scheduled to resume operations on Wednesday, June 3.

As the family-owned restaurant chain continues to reopen cautiously and safely, store managers and employees are going above and beyond to protect to themselves and customers. All locations have implemented strict safety guidelines as recommended by public health authorities, including rigorous sanitization of equipment and surfaces, personal hygiene protocols for all team members, and physical distancing measures for staff and guests.

Despite the challenging economic landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tractor founders Meghan and Steve Clark are optimistic for the restaurant group’s future and will be moving forward with plans to open two new locations this year in Victoria, B.C. and at Park Royal Shopping Mall in West Vancouver.

Slated to open in mid-June, Tractor’s new outpost in Victoria, B.C. will be the ninth location for the restaurant chain and the first on Vancouver Island. The 1,600-square-foot cafeteria-inspired space at 805 Government Street will feature a spacious dining room and additional seating on an open-air outdoor patio. On Vancouver’s North Shore, Tractor’s 10th location – a 2,400-square-foot space at Park Royal Shopping Mall – is projected to open in early fall.

Designed in Tractor’s signature bright and airy aesthetic with full-scale open-concept kitchens, both new locations will be open seven days a week, providing guests with fast and fresh takeout options for lunch and dinner.

Opening dates for Tractor’s new locations and more information about dine-in service at all locations will be released in the coming months pending additional updates from local public health authorities.

For more information, visit www.tractorfoods.com.

Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods | Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods is locally owned and operated by Meghan and Steve Clarke who left the corporate world to fulfill their dream of making healthy food accessible to busy families and professionals. Along with their culinary team, they opened the first restaurant, Tractor Kitsilano, in June 2013 and with it introduced the idea of quick, healthy eating and catering to Vancouver. The concept caught on and in February 2015 they opened their second location, Tractor Marine, in the Burrard business district. With the opening of each new eatery, Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods is showcasing how healthy eating can, and should, be a key part of everyday life.